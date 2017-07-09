Husker Assistant Coach Passes Away

Former Nebraska Assistant Coach Bob Elliott passed away this weekend in Iowa due to complications from cancer he was 64. Elliott was hired as defensive analyst and safeties coach this off season by the Huskers. Elliott spent 38 years as a college coach with many years of success at both Iowa and Kansas State. Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley issued this statement today. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Bob was a wonderful man with a great family. Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. “In his short time with our program, Coach Elliott developed a great relationship with the young men in our football program and our staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s wife, Joey, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco says this is a tough loss. “Coach Elliott has been a father figure and mentor to me for almost 30 years. During my life I have met few people that possess the amount of toughness Coach Elliott had, while also possessing the same amount of class. Coach Elliott had unwavering principles and that combination of traits put him in company with very few.”