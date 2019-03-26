Husker Baseball doubles up Creighton at TD Ameritrade

Omaha, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (12-7) extended its winning streak to six consecutive games with a 6-3 win over intrastate rival Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday night.

Freshman left-hander and Omaha native Kyle Perry, making his third start of the season, went 3.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits, while recording four strikeouts. Nebraska saw relief appearances from Shay Schanaman (1.1 innings), Bo Blessie (1.0), Max Schreiber (1.0), Mike Waldron (1.0) and Robbie Palkert (1.0). Schanaman made his longest outing of the season, while Blessie made his college debut.

In the top of the first, the Huskers went down in order with three flyouts. Creighton scratched out one run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. The first two Bluejay batters doubled, but two runners were left on base when the inning ended.

NU scored two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. Gunner Hellstrom ripped a leadoff double before Angelo Altavilla did the same to drive him in. Altavilla advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored when Cam Chick reached on an error. A double play ended the inning. Creighton managed one baserunner via hit-by-pitch but left him stranded in a scoreless bottom of the second.

Nebraska added three runs in the top of the third to build a 5-1 advantage. Joe Acker hit a leadoff single before Aaron Palensky doubled. A groundout brought in Acker before Hellstrom laced an RBI single. Altavilla and Keegan Watson each singled, bringing Hellstrom in to score. In the bottom of the third, Creighton went down 1-2-3.

NU managed three hits in the top of the fourth, but couldn’t bring in any runs. Two baserunners were caught stealing. The Bluejays managed a one-out triple, but the runner was left stranded in a scoreless frame.

In the top of the fifth, Nebraska drew three consecutive walks with two outs to load the bases, but left the runners stranded. Schanaman struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth.

NU went down in order in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, Creighton managed two baserunners but left them both stranded.

Nebraska scored one run in the top of the seventh to take a 6-1 lead. Mojo Hagge singled in the leadoff spot and advanced to second on an error. Altavilla walked and Watson was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Gomes hit a sacrifice fly that scored Hagge before a fielder’s choice ended the inning. Two Bluejays walked in the bottom of the seventh, but Creighton couldn’t plate any runs.

NU went down in order in the top of the eighth. Creighton scratched one run in the bottom of the eighth to cut its deficit to 6-2. Each of the first two batters managed hits, including a double, before a double play lineup and strikeout ended the frame.

In the top of the ninth, NU drew two walks but couldn’t add to its lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Creighton scored one run on two hits, while Nebraska committed one error.

The Huskers return to action this weekend when the visit Minneapolis, Minn., to continue conference play against Minnesota. The games are set for Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).