Husker baseball gives up two grand slams in loss to Shockers

Wichita, Kan. – The Nebraska baseball team (5-4) matched Wichita State’s hit total but lost the series opener to the Shockers, 9-1, at Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Senior right-hander Luis Alvarado made his third start of the season and threw 5.2 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) and struck out six Shockers. Nebraska also saw pitching from freshmen Keegan Watson (0.2 inning) and Andrew Abrahamowicz (1.2).

Senior Scott Schreiber managed a two-out double in the top of the first, but stayed stranded after an inning-ending groundout. The Shockers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the opening frame.

Sophomore Luke Roskam roped a leadoff double in the top of the second before back-to-back Huskers struck out. Zac Repinski drew a two-out walk, but a groundout ended NU’s chance to score in the inning. Wichita State managed one hit in the bottom of the second, but left him on base.

Hagge walked for the second time in the third inning, but remained stranded before any runs scored. Alvarado retired all three Shockers with one strikeout in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, all three Husker batters went down in order. Wichita State’s Mason O’Brien hit a one-out grand slam after an error, single and walk loaded the bases. Back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

Repinski hit a leadoff single in the fifth, but three consecutive outs ended NU’s chance to score. Alvarado retired all three Shockers he faced in the bottom of the fifth.

NU’s three hitters in the sixth went down in order. Wichita State added one run in the bottom of the sixth frame to extend its lead to 5-0.

Jaxon Hallmark hit a leadoff single in the seventh before Jeff Athey drew a walk, but a double play followed by a groundout left NU scoreless. Alec Bohm hit a grand slam after three of the first four Shockers reached with one hit and two walks. The homer extended WSU’s advantage to 9-0.

Altavilla and Hagge singled as the first two batters in the eighth inning and advanced one base on a wild pitch. A Wilkening RBI groundout scored Altavilla for NU’s first run of the game. A strikeout ended the inning. Wichita State had one hit and left one on base in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, NU had a pair of baserunners, but they were stranded on second and third.

The Huskers and Shockers square off in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT) at Eck Stadium.