Husker Baseball swept by Oregon State in Doubleheader

Surprise, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (3-2) was held to five hits in an 8-2 loss to No. 7 Oregon State in the first game of a doubleheader at Surprise Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Junior right-hander Chad Luensmann, making his second start of the season and 57th career appearance, went 4.1 innings and allowed three runs, while matching his career high with four strikeouts. Sophomore lefty Connor Curry went 0.2 inning of relief, while Ben Klenke threw the final 3.0 innings.

In the top of the first, Beavers starter Kevin Abel struck out the side. The Beavers managed one hit in the bottom of the first, but left him stranded as Luensmann recorded two strikeouts before a groundout ended the frame.

NU’s batters went down in order in the top of the second. Luensmann tacked on two more strikeouts in a scoreless bottom of the second.

Nebraska went down 1-2-3 in the top of the third. Oregon State’s leadoff hitter reached on an error in the bottom of the third, but a flyout followed by a double play ended a scoreless inning for the Beavers.

The Huskers managed a pair of baserunners in the top of the fourth on back-to-back walks, but the next two batters each struck out to leave them stranded. Oregon State struck first with one run in the bottom of the fourth. Alex McGarry hit a leadoff double and scored on Beau Philip’s RBI single. The Beavers left two runners on base.

Nebraska was held hitless against in the top of the fifth. Oregon State added four runs in the bottom of the fifth to build a 5-0 advantage. Adley Rutschman hit a three-run home run during the inning.

The Huskers scored two runs in the top of the sixth to trim the score to 5-2. Angelo Altavilla laced a double to score Spencer Schwellenbach. Aaron Palensky also recorded an RBI with his single that brought in Altavilla. NU had the bases loaded, but back-to-back outs ended the inning before any could score. The game went into a rain delay as the mound and batter’s box were fixed. After returning, Klenke retired all three Beavers he faced with a pair of strikeouts.

Nebraska left the bases loaded in a scoreless top of the seventh. Schwellenbach and Altavilla each managed two-out singles before Mojo Hagge walked. A pop-out ended the inning. Oregon State scored two runs to extend its lead to 7-2. Despite being hitless in the inning, NU committed one error, while two batters were hit-by-pitch and two were walked (one intentionally).

The Beaver pitcher struck out the side in the top of the eighth. Oregon State scored one run on one hit in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, the Huskers went down in order with two flyouts and a strikeout.

Surprise, Ariz. – Despite out-hitting No. 7 Oregon State, the Nebraska baseball team (3-3) fell by a 5-3 margin to the Beavers during the second game of a doubleheader at Surprise Stadium on Friday night.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after seven innings before the Beavers pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. The Huskers managed nine hits on the night, while Oregon State recorded seven. During the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, OSU won an 8-2 decision.

Senior Mike Waldron had a career night on the mound, throwing 5.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He recorded a career-high nine strikeouts, while allowing only one hit.

Freshman left-hander Kyle Perry, making his first career start and second appearance, went 1.1 innings and allowed three runs. Nebraska also saw action out of the bullpen from Shay Schanaman (0.2 inning) and Robbie Palkert (1.0).

In the opening frame, each of the first three Husker hitters singled to load the bases. Three consecutive strikeouts ended the inning without any of them crossing the plate. Oregon State managed one hit, but left two runners stranded in a scoreless first inning.

The Beaver pitcher struck out the side in the top of the second. Oregon State scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Troy Claunch hit a leadoff home run before back-to-back walks put two runners on. Alex McGarry drove in both of them with a single.

Nebraska plated three runs in the top of the third to tie the score at 3-3. Spencer Schwellenbach hit a leadoff single before Mojo Hagge managed a one-out single of his own. Aaron Palensky drove in one run with his RBI single. Gunner Hellstrom doubled to drive in two runs before an inning-ending strikeout. OSU managed one hit in the bottom of the third, but no runs.

The Huskers went down in order in the top of the fourth. Waldron struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning.

Palensky reached on an error in the top of the fifth, but he was left stranded in a scoreless frame. The Beavers went down in order in the bottom of the fifth. Both teams went down in order in the sixth inning.

Schwellenbach managed a single, his third hit of the game, in the top of the seventh, but NU failed to score. Waldron struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.

All three Husker batters were retired in the top of the eighth. Oregon State took a 5-3 lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Adley Rutschman hit a leadoff home run before Oregon State added an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Carter Cross managed a single, but the Huskers couldn’t convert.

The Huskers and Beavers continue their series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Surprise Stadium.