Husker Basketball Receives Good News | KRVN Radio

Husker Basketball Receives Good News

BY Huskers.com | September 12, 2017
Isaac Copeland, eligible to play the who season. Photo Courtesy NU Sports Information

Lincoln – Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday that men’s basketball player Isaac Copeland received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2017-18 season.

Copeland, who transferred from Georgetown to Nebraska in January of 2017, received a medical redshirt after playing in just seven games because of an injury in 2016-17. He will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning this season.

Copeland played in 73 games at Georgetown in two-plus seasons, making 49 starts for the Hoyas. As a sophomore in 2015-16, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 33 starts for the Hoyas.

The Huskers open the 2017-18 season on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as they host Northwood in an exhibition game before starting the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 11 against Eastern Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

