Husker Desperate For A Win At The Vault Tonight

It’s been a bumpy last couple of weeks for the Nebraska Cornhusker basketball team. Nebraska has put themselves in a tough situation to begin conference play as their record stands at 1-3 in Big Ten play and 11-4 on the season. Needless to say, the Huskers have a must-win situation tonight as the Nittany Lions of Penn State come to town to play at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Penn State comes into Lincoln hungry for a win too as they feel like they need a win in Big Ten play with their record at 0-4 in league play. This team’s record is at 7-8, but don’t be deceived, they have hung in games against some very good teams including 15th ranked NC State, a game in which they lost 89-78. Their most recent loss was to Wisconsin, 71-52.

The Nittany Lions are not a very efficient offense at 68 points per game, but lucky for them, Nebraska has been struggling as of late. At the same point and time, expect to see Nebraska to up the pressure on defense with the last two performances allowing an average of 84 points per game. Leading Penn State is junior Lamar Stevens. The 6-8 forward is at 19 points per game, eight rebounds, and two assists. Whether is Isiah Roby or Issac Copeland who defends him, their hands will be full.

Nebraska is looking to get out of their defensive slump. Setting the tone on defense has got this team rolling and they thrive in transition. Tightening up and forcing turnovers and missed shots are key because Iowa showed that slowing down Nebraska a bit with a press can cause problems for the Huskers as the Hawkeyes won 93-84. James Palmer Jr. and Copeland had great games as they scored 20 and 24. Roby also played well with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Huskers need a bounce-back game from senior Glynn Watson as he struggled to score with just six points on 3-10 shooting. The big offensive key for Nebraska is hitting the three-point shot. They were 4-23 in their loss to Iowa. It is pivotal that they shoot better from deep.

Nebraska and Penn State will tip-off at 8 P.M. with pregame set for 7 P.M. You can hear the game on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.