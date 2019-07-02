Husker Hoops Player Profile: Cam Mack

Cam Mack, the number two overall JUCO player in the nation. Sounds pretty good, considering first-year head coach in Fred Hoiberg was able to snag this fantastic point guard. Mack went the JUCO route and it worked well for him. The crafty guard played the 2018-2019 at St. Lake Community College in Utah.

Prior to his commitment to Nebraska, he was committed to St. John’s where now Husker assistant Husker basketball coach Matt Abdelmassih was, so the ties there helped the Big Red. The point guard had to ask for a release from St. John’s and as you can see he was granted said release. The Huskers and their fans have to be extremely excited about this young man. Mack during his redshirt freshman season tore it up in the JUCO ranks scoring 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. His shooting percentages were decent at 46% from the field and 34% from three-point range. At the charity stripe, he struggles a little as well at 65% but with his attacking nature, it will be important for him to improve that facet of his game.

Mack’s strengths are attacking the rim and also his mid-range jumper. When he attacks the basket he does a tremendous job using his 6’3 frame to protect himself from the defender, floating shots over the defense. Also when driving inside, he is a phenomenal passer dishing off no-look passes and setting up his teammates well. When creating a jump shot for himself, he uses a variety of dribble moves and jab steps to get open.

Mack shows some promise on the defensive end as well. He poked a number of balls lose throughout the season and also showed the ability to block some shots as well.

Mack has all of the tools to be a great college player and potentially an NBA prospect. His highlights can be found below.