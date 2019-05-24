Husker Hoops Player Profile: Jervay Green

It’s been a wild ride already for Husker Basketball Fans since the hiring of Fred Hoiberg. One reason being, the impressive roster turnaround in such a short time and not just that, but this team looks like one that can compete immediately. A pivotal piece to the turnaround and in getting the ball rolling was solidifying the commitment of JUCO transfer guard Jervay Green.

Green had opportunities to play elsewhere including offers from Colorado State, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Wyoming, Wichita State, and Houston. But he chose to stay with the Huskers.

Green hails from Denver, Colorado and he took the JUCO route to Western Nebraska Community College and it went well for him, to say the least. Green posted career totals of 19 points, on 59% shooting, four assists, and five rebounds. In his sophomore season, the numbers were staggering and extremely efficient. This past season he averaged 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, on 55% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range. The only concern for Green was his free throw percentage which was at 54%. With an attacking guard like Green, you’d like to see that improve.

Aside from the struggles at the free-throw line, there aren’t many holes in Green’s game. The young man is basically a walking bucket. Standing at 6’3, he attacks the rim with a ton of force and can finish with some flair. To go along with that, when he needs to use a little finesse to score near the hoop he can as he possesses fantastic touch around the rim as well. With that great ability to get to the rim, it allows Green to be a solid distributor as well. He does a phenomenal job getting into the teeth of the defense and dishing off beautiful passes for his teammates.

It’s clear his driving ability is the go-to attack move for him, but his ability to shoot from 15-feet out is fantastic as well. He hit 85 three’s last season so that shows he’s not afraid of that shot whatsoever. With his skill set on the offensive end, he will make a nice pairing in the backcourt with fellow guard Cam Mack.

He showed out throughout the season including a 51 point outburst, a game in which he drilled 10 three’s while shooting 14 in that game. So to say he can score is an understatement.

On the defensive end, the film shows that he has potential. Which is promising because scoring points in a Hoiberg ran system is never an issue, but if he can be effective on the defensive end he has the potential to be a pro as well. This past season at WNCC he averaged one steal per game. His foot speed and long arms will make life hard on opponents.

Green makes the game look ridiculously easy and can score from all three levels making him a threat whenever he touches the rock. Green has a chance to be a special player and be part of the process to turn things around for the Big Red.

His highlights from his sophomore season can be found below.