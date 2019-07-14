Husker Hoops Player Profile: Samari Curtis

Quick, athletic, tremendous change of pace, playmaker, and scorer. That’s the best way to describe Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and Nebraska commit Samari Curtis. The 6’4 combo guard does so many things well on the court and will fit right into the fast-paced scheme that Head Coach Fred Hoiberg plans to run.

According to 247 Sports, Curtis was the 180th ranked overall prospect, 31st ranked shooting guard, and they listed him as a 3-star recruit. Curtis attended school in Xenia, Ohio and he had a tremendous career there. During his senior season, he averaged 34 points and five assists. The combo-guard can really fill it up as he isn’t afraid to attack the rim whatsoever and can mix it up by shooting jumpers and creating shots for others as well.

It will be interesting to see where he fits into the mix with two other dynamic guards, JUCO transfers Jervay Green and Cam Mack, but I wouldn’t doubt that Curtis will throw his hat in the ring with his dynamic skills. The system Hoiberg runs us predicated on scoring a ridiculous amount of points and those three guards could be on the floor all at the same time.

Curtis could be a mainstay for this Nebraska Basketball team for years to come.