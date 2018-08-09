Husker Men Add Junior College Forward

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Coach Tim Miles announced Thursday that Dedoch Chan (pronounced DEE Doe-ch) will join the Husker program for the 2018-19 campaign.

Chan, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward from Rochester, Minn., comes to Nebraska after spending last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He will be a sophomore in 2018-19 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m very happy to add a player as productive as Dedoch has been at his junior college,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said.” The Huskers needed another player with size in the rotation, and Dedoch fits the bill. He’s a great young man, and we are proud to have in our program. I can’t wait to get started to work with him.”

Last season, Chan helped the Bulldogs and Coach Wendell Weathers to a 16-9 record, averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to pace the team in both categories. A first-team NJCAA All-Region 23 selection, he totaled eight double-doubles as a freshman, highlighted by a 33-point, 17-rebound performance against Meridian CC. A two-time Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges Player of the Week, Chan was a first-team All-MACJC South selection following his freshman campaign. He had nine games of at least 20 points, including a stretch of seven straight down the stretch, as he shot 47 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3-point range and 73 percent from the line for the year. He had a season-high 34 point effort in a four-point win over Southwest Mississippi and had eight or more rebounds on 14 occasions, including three games of at least 15 rebounds.

Chan prepped at John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minn., playing for Kirk Thompson in his final two high school seasons. As a senior, he garnered All-Big Nine Conference honors, averaging 16.0 points per game on 54 percent shooting along with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He helped John Marshall to a 25-4 record and a Section 1AAAA Runner-up finish. He transferred to John Marshall a junior and averaged 7.3 points point and 5.0 rebounds per game despite missing nearly a third of the season after moving. As a sophomore, Chan led Albert Lea High School with 22 points and eight rebounds a game to earn first-team All-Big Nine Conference accolades.