Husker Men top Delaware State

Lincoln — James Palmer Jr. scored 18 points to pace four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska enjoyed strong shooting in an 85-68 win over Delaware State Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska (9-5) shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 13-of-27 from long range, en route to a wire-to-wire victory. The Huskers’ 13 3-pointers were the most by an NU squad in seven seasons.

Thomas Allen and Anton Gill had 14 points apiece off the bench and combined for 10 of NU’s 24 assists, while Isaac Copeland chipped in 11 for the Huskers, who used an early 14-0 spurt to seize control in the opening minutes.

Copeland’s 3-point play started the run, as the Huskers held the Hornets scoreless for nearly four-and-a-half minutes, as NU, which hit seven of its first 12 shots from the field, extended the lead to 20-6 after an Allen basket. The Huskers eventually pushed the margin to 19, at 28-9, after an Evan Taylor basket at the 9:09 mark of the first half.

Delaware State chipped away at the Huskers’ lead, pulling to within 11 before a 3-pointer from Palmer and five straight points from Allen pushed the margin back to 19. Allen capped the half with a 35-footer to beat the buzzer, giving him 10 first-half points and staking the Huskers a 16-point lead.

Nebraska pushed the lead to as much as 21 points, at 56-35, with just under 15 minutes left before the Hornets tried to mount a comeback. Delaware State used a 12-1 run to pull to within 59-48 with 10:36 left, but would get no closer, as the Huskers put the game away with a 12-2 spurt to extend the lead to 21 with after a Palmer basket with 6:15 remaining.

Kavon Waller led Delaware State (2-12) with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead four Hornets in double figures.

The Huskers return to action next Friday when they host Stetson in the final non-conference matchup of the year. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.