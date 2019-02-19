Husker Men Try To Make It Three Win In A Row

It’s been a refreshing last couple of games for The Big Red as they won again on Saturday over Northwestern 59-50. Tonight, Nebraska, 15-11 and 5-10 in the Big Ten, will hit the road against Penn State in hopes to win their third in a row and keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive. Penn State will have revenge on their mind as they fell to Nebraska on January 10th, 70-64.

Penn State this season is 9-16 on the season and 2-12 in the conference, but they are a gritty team who can play with just about anyone. For example, they had a major win over the 6th ranked team in the nation Michigan last Tuesday 75-69. This group will make teams play their style of ball to hang around, and that style includes gritty play. This squad is averaging 68 points per game, but they are allowing 69 points on the defensive end.

On the season, this team is led by junior forward Lamar Stevens. Stevens is having a career season averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game. His shooting percentages aren’t fantastic at 41% from the field and 20% from three-point range but he can score that’s for sure. Stevens though is fantastic at getting to the free-throw line at 77% and shooting six per game. He will be tough for NU to stop on defense.

For Nebraska, the win over Northwestern was an exciting one as fans saw this team start out quick, allow Northwestern to come back, but right the ship and come away with a win. Husker fans have to be extremely excited with the way that Isaiah Roby played. The junior controlled both ends of the floor with a double-double scoring 19 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and blocking five shots.

Nebraska also had solid performances from seniors James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. with 13 points and 12 points respectively. Now the shooting numbers weren’t great as they combined for 8-29 from the field, but the pair looked confident throughout the game which was great to see.

Nebraska and Penn State will battle tonight and you can hear the game on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM with tip-off set for 5:00 P.M.