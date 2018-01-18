Husker men upset Michigan

LINCOLN – The Nebraska basketball team upset No. 23 Michigan 72-52 on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 15,794 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

James Palmer Jr. had a game-high 19 points, and Isaiah Roby sparked the Huskers to their first win over Michigan since joining the Big Ten with a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Huskers (14-7, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a 10-match skid to Michigan (16-5, 5-3 Big Ten), winning for the first time against the Wolverines since 1964.

Nebraska won its seventh game in its last nine by limiting Michigan to season lows in points (52), 3-pointers made (four) and 3-point percentage (22.2 percent).

On the offensive end, Nebraska fired on all cylinders with a 55.3-percent performance from the field (26-of-47), including 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) on 3-pointers.

Nebraska never trailed after a layup by Evan Taylor put the Big Red ahead 14-12 at the 12:56 mark of the first half. The Huskers would use a 6-0 run to go up 24-14, and the Huskers took a 32-21 lead into halftime.

Michigan would pull within eight, 33-25, early in the second half. But a basket by Anton Gill started a 12-2 run that had the Huskers in front 45-28 with 13:13 to play. Nebraska would lead by as many as 21 and handed Michigan its largest defeat of the season.

Isaac Copeland had 13 points, while Anton Gill had 10 points, all in the second half.

Charles Matthews had 15 points for Michigan. Nebraska held Michigan’s leading scorer Moritz Wagner to a season-low two points.