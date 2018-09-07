Husker Preview Week 2: Colorado

Following the season opener under the Scott Frost regime was cancelled, Nebraska now has their eyes set on former Big 12 foe Colorado. Colorado is a member of the PAC 12 and they are coming off of a very impressive win over in-state rival Colorado State. That game had a final score of 45-13 in favor of the Buffs.

This is the firs time these two teams have played since 2010, when each team was in the Big 12, and that was a 45-17 win for Nebraska. The series record is 49-18-2

For Colorado, they will be led on offense by an extremely talented junior quarterback by the name of Steven Montez. Montez had an impressive game last week as he recorded 338 yards and four scores through the air. The most impressive stat though is he was 22-25 on his attempts. Montez also has the ability to run as he carried the ball three times for 34 yards.

Also on offense, grad transfer running back Travon McMillian had 103 yards and a score on just 10 carries. He shows big play ability as well for the Buffs. Sophomore Laviska Shenault Jr. will be the main target for Montez as he snared 11 passes for 211 yards and a score.

On defense, Nate Landman is the Buffs tough-nosed linebacker. The sophomore had 16 tackles last week and an interception as well. In the secondary, Delrick Abrams Jr. will hold down the back end of the defense. He recorded nine tackles against the Rams.

For the Huskers, there are so many unknowns, obviously. In warm ups, everything was very clean, and done with a purpose. The main thing to watch for the Big Red is how they handle the offense with Martinez at the helm. At first, it may be a little vanilla. But if the true freshman can get rolling, the offense might open up. Don’t be shocked if the Buffs throw everything they have at the young quarterback.

Running backs Greg Bell and Devine Ozigbo may have a lot of touches as they Nebraska will look to settle in the true freshman. Not saying that it will be a ground and pound game, but the offense may take its time and use these two running backs.

Senior Stanley Morgan will be featured in the pass game. Look for JD Spielman, Tyjon Lindsey, and Mike Williams to be utilized a lot. Also, don’t be surprised to see the Huskers utilize senior tight end Jack Stoll as that will be a safe option for Martinez.

On the defensive side, with a talented quarterback like Montez, the Huskers will have to get pressure. Look for a lot of variations of the 3-4 defense from defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. That will leave the defensive backs in some tough positions, but this defense is made to attack, and expect to see that. Defensive ends Ben Stille, a sophomore, and Freedom Akinmoladun, a senior, have a great opportunity to make plays.

Other things to watch will be the youth on the field for the Big Red. There is a possibility of five to six true freshman to see the field. With the new red shirt rule, this adds opportunities to get younger talent on the field more in these first four games.

You can hear the game on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM in the Kearney area. Coverage begins at 11:30 A.M.