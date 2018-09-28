Husker Preview Week 5: Purdue

After being blown out last week by Michigan on the road 56-10, the Huskers will look to get their first win of the season at home against Purdue. The Boilermakers enter this contest with a record of 1-3. That lone win came last week against Boston College, 30-13. At the time Boston College was ranked 23.

Looking at the Purdue offense, they have a quarterback in David Blough that seems as if he has been there forever. Blough was initially was the backup to junior Elijah Sindelar, but with an undisclosed injury to Sindelar, they decided to go with the veteran. Blough was used in certain situations early on, but with the injury he became the starter. Sindelar is cleared and will be the backup this Saturday for the Boilermakers.

Blough’s numbers are impressive for just a few starts as he has 990 yards passing, six touchdowns, and one interception. This includes big performances against Missouri, 39-55, 572 yards, and three scores and against Boston College last week, 21-28, 296 yards, and three touchdowns. Blough is very good in the pocket so applying pressure will be pivotal for Nebraska.

Looking at the numbers on the ground for Purdue, through four games they are at 661 yard rushing. Their main running back will be D.J. Knox. Knox is a senior and has 303 yards rushing on the season and three touchdowns. He has a 5.5 yard per carry average as well.

The go to wide out for Blough will be Rondale Moore. Moore is a freshman and has 33 catches, 372 yards, and four touchdowns. He is a deep threat averaging 11 yards per catch including a 70-yard touchdown this season. Moore is also utilized in the run game as he has six carries and 132 yards.

For the Purdue defense it has been a week by week process of getting better. They have improved each week including with allowing just 13 points last week. The defensive secondary will be the catalyst for this Purdue defense. There are a couple of seniors that will make an impact. On the opposite side it’s Antonio Blackmon and he has 22 tackles and one interception. The other senior to watch is Jacob Thienemen and he plays at the safety position. Thienemen has 31 tackles this season as he makes a lot of plays from the back end of the defense.

For Nebraska, Adrian Martinez will be available to play at quarterback as he continues to heal from his knee injury. Martinez on the season has 209 yards passing and 105 yards rushing. Martinez is needing to make an impact for this Husker team as that will help with the much needed balance attack Nebraska is yearning for.

The Huskers will need the running backs to make an impact as Greg Bell, Devine Ozigbo, and Maurice Washington were all very quite last week. Washington is a question mark this week as he is dealing with a stomach bug.

Watch for Stanley Morgan, JD, Spielman, and Mike Williams as they have been quite this season for the most part. Each have had nice receptions, but they are all due for a big game.

The offensive line is the x-factor for Nebraska as they will need to control the very active defensive line for Purdue.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nebraska has a lot of things to clean up after allowing 491 yards of total offense. The emphasis has to be on both the run and pass. The reason for that, they struggled last week on the ground and they face a good passing team this week.

Mick Stoltenberg may be out this week at the nose tackle position and Carlos Davis has received reps there as he adds some more speed. The secondary of Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Tre Neal, Antonio Reed, Aaron Williams, and Deontai Williams will have their hands full with a number of tough receivers.

The major key for Nebraska will be applying pressure. The Blackshirts cannot allow Blough to stand in the pocket and throw the ball.

The Huskers will be searching for their first win of the season and will rely on home field advantage to help in that feat as well. The game kicks off at 2:30 P.M., with pregame beginning at 11:30 A.M. You can catch the game on the longest running affiliate to the Huskers, 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.