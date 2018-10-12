Husker Preview Week 7: Northwestern

Northwestern, a team that often times plays to the level of their competition. In the past they have won big games and others they have lost to teams they were expected to beat. So far this season the Wildcats are 2-3 and they are coming off of a big win over Michigan State 29-19, who was ranked 20th at the time. The Wildcats are also searching for their first home win of the season.

For Nebraska, the struggles continue, but there has been moments in which this team looks to be turning the corner. Nebraska fell last week to the 16th ranked Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 41-24. With the Huskers record setting at 0-5, they will look to go into Ryan Field and see if they can capture that elusive first win of the season.

For the Wildcats, they are led by a dandy of a quarterback by the name of Clayton Thorson. Thorson, a senior, has 1,300 yards, six touchdowns, but he has thrown five interceptions on the season.

Flynn Nagel will be the go-to receiver for Thorson. Nagel is also a senior and this year has 36 catches for 402 yards. Another athlete to watch will be Cameron Green. Green is a junior and plays the super back position and he has 26 catches for 259 yards and three scores.

Jeremy Larkin will be the main running back for the Wildcats. The sophomore has put up big numbers as he has 346 yards on 72 carries and five touchdowns. He is a threat catching the ball out of the backfield as well with 19 catches for 127 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Northwestern is led by sophomore linebacker, Blake Gallagher. Gallagher has 49 tackles already this season and three of those are for loss. Senior Jared McGee will be a rangy safety for the Wildcats as he has 32 tackles and one interception on the year.

For Nebraska, the first win of the season is attainable this week against the Wildcats of Northwestern. The offense continues to make strides, but it will be important for them to start fast. The past couple of weeks the offense has sputtered and struggled to get started. In the second half of games though, the offense has been great. 21 points have been scored in the second half of each of the previous games.

Adrian Martinez had another big game as he continues to grow. He recorded 384 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also accumulated 57 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The run game wasn’t utilized much last week, but expect to see heavy doses of both senior Devine Ozigbo and true freshmen Maurice Washington. Washington had 80 total yards last week with 53 receiving yards and 27 rushing. he showed flashes of what’s to come from the dynamic back.

JD Spielman produced another record breaking performance as the junior snared nine catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. Spielman will continue to be a big play threat for the Huskers. Senior Stanley Morgan was looked at to be the big play guy, instead he’s been the steady possession receiver. Look for Martinez to go his way in must-convert situations.

The offensive line only allowed two sacks against Wisconsin, but penalties are still an issue. This group will need to clean that up and keep Martinez upright to give the Huskers a chance to win.

On the defensive side, fans continue to see a steady dose of junior Mohammed Barry controlling that side of the ball. He now has 45 tackles this year to lead the team. Senior Eric Lee Jr. has done a nice job at the corner back position as he had five tackles and the ball wasn’t thrown his way much either. The secondary will be key once again this week.

Penalties are a major problem, but the inability to stop the run is a major issue as well. Last week Wisconsin recorded 370 yards on the ground. The interior line on the defensive side will need to play big in hopes of a victory this week for Nebraska.

The Huskers will be searching for their first win under the Scott Frost era again this week. You can listen to the game on Nebraska’s longest running affiliate 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM with coverage beginning at 8:00 A.M.