Husker Softball drops series finale to Wichita State

Wichita State, Kan. – The Nebraska softball team (10-9) led through six and a half innings, but Wichita State (17-5) hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 7-5 victory in game two of Sunday’s doubleheader. With the win, the Shockers completed the weekend sweep.

The Huskers out-hit the Shockers 7-5. Tristen Edwards led NU going 2-for-3 with one run, two RBIs and a home run. Lindsey Walljasper also had a home run for Nebraska. Rylie Unzicker, Alyiva Simmons, Samantha Owen and Lexey Kneib also had hits.

Regan Mergele started in the circle for the Huskers, pitching 4.0 innings and giving up three runs – two unearned – on three hits. She also had one strikeout. Lindsey Walljasper dropped to 4-4 on the season. She pitched 2.0 innings of relief and gave up four runs. She also had one strikeout.

Hailey Martinez improved to 2-0 for Wichita State, pitching 2.2 innings. She gave up one run on three hits. Erin McDonald got her third save of the season. She started the game, but left when WSU was behind. She came back in for the seventh inning, pitching a total of 3.0 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. She also had two strikeouts.

For the third straight game, Nebraska scored in the first inning. Simmons hit a one-out triple and Owen singled to score her.

In the second, Kneib hit a two-out triple to put a runner in scoring position, but she was stranded there WSU got a strikeout. In the bottom of the inning, the Shockers tied it up. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases and another walk scored one run.

Nebraska took back the lead in the third, scoring two runs. Simmons drew a leadoff walk and Edwards sent the first pitch of her at bat deep over the center field fence to put the Huskers up 3-1.

In the fourth, Cassidy drew a leadoff walk. Anni Raley pinch ran for her and reached second on a sac bunt by Payton Huscroft. She reached third on a wild pitch and Kneib drew a walk to put runners on the corners with one out. Rylie Unzicker’s successful squeeze bunt scored Raley to put the Huskers up 4-1. In the bottom of the inning, WSU scored two unearned runs to cut the lead to 4-3. A leadoff single put a runner on base. She reached second on an error. A walk put another runner on base. A fielder’s choice loaded the bases, but an error on the play allowed all the runners to move up a base. The Shockers cut the lead to 4-2. A sacrifice fly scored another run for the Shockers.

Walljasper hit a solo homer in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-3. In the bottom of the inning, WSU loaded the bases with one out after a single and two walks. Walljasper got a big strikeout but a grand slam gave the Shockers a 7-5 lead.

Nebraska couldn’t make up the difference in the seventh.

Nebraska concludes non-conference play next weekend when the Huskers travel to Lawrence, Kan., for the Rock Chalk Challenge on March 16-17. The Huskers will play Tulsa and host-school Kansas, twice for a total of four games.