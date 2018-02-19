Husker Softball loses to Boston College

Atlanta, Ga. — The Nebraska softball team (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) snapped its seven-game winning streak Sunday morning, falling to Boston College (3-6, 0-0 ACC) 3-0 in its final game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Nebraska struggled against All-ACC pitcher Jessica Dreswick and didn’t take advantage of any offensive opportunities. The Huskers left 10 runners on base and only got three hits against the Eagles.

Kaylan Jablonski got her first loss of the season, falling to 4-1. She pitched 4.1 innings, gave up eight hits and three runs. She also had three strikeouts. Caitlin Bartsch pitched 0.2 innings of relief and didn’t give up any hits or runs. Olivia Ferrell finished the game for the Huskers in the circle, pitching one inning and giving up just one hit.

Dreswick pitched a complete game shutout and moved to 2-2 on the season. She allowed no runs, gave up three hits and struck out four batters.

On offense, Nebraska only recorded three hits. Taylor Otte, Alyvia Simmons and Alexis Perry each had one. NU had some other opportunities to score though as Boston College committed two errors and the Huskers drew four walks – three by Rylie Unzicker and one by Tristen Edwards – but in the end the Eagles’ defense got the best of the Huskers.

The Huskers got on base early, but did not score. In the top of the first, Edwards drew a one-out walk and Madi Unzicker reached on a fielding error to put runners on first and second. However, the Eagles retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.

Boston College also got right to work on offense. In the bottom of the first, Boston College drew a walk with one out and the next batter doubled to deep center field to score a run and give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Another single scored a second run for the Eagles to give them a 2-0 lead. The Huskers got out of the inning with a 4-6-3 double play.

In the second inning, Rylie Unzicker got a leadoff walk. She moved to second on a ground out to first base, but was stranded there as the next two batters struck out and grounded out to third, respectively.

In the bottom of the inning, Boston College singled to center field and the runner moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. A single to right field scored a run and gave Boston College a 3-0 lead and the end of two.

Nebraska got its first hit in the top of the third, when Otte singled to right field to put a runner on with no outs. Otte stole second to put a runner in scoring position, but the Huskers were not able to capitalize, as the next three batters got out, stranding the runner on second.

In the fourth inning, the Big Red got another leadoff hit, this time a double by Simmons. Rylie Unzicker was walked and Bri Cassidy – the tying run – was brought to the plate. Cassidy advanced to first on a fielder’s choice and Simmons was out on a close call at third. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Cassidy, but back-to-back ground outs ended the inning, leaving two Huskers on base.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles got two singles to put runners on first and second with one out. Caitlin Bartsch came into pitch for Jablonski. The Huskers got the second out after Cassidy caught a base runner stealing at third. Nebraska got out of the inning after Otte made a great defensive play, catching a fly ball while hitting the wall.

In the top of the sixth, Jablonski reached on an error and Rylie Unzicker drew a walk to put two runners on with one out, but the Eagles defense got the best of Nebraska, not allowing a single run.

The Huskers made a small comeback effort in the top of the seventh. Perry got a leadoff single and Sarah Yocom pinch ran for her. A pop up got the Eagles their first out and a fielder’s choice got Boston College its second out. Madi Unzicker was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, but a fly out to center field ended the game.

Nebraska is back in action this week as the Huskers travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Classic Feb. 22-24. The first of five games is against Texas A&M. First pitch set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.