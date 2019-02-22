Husker Softball loses to San Diego State and Arizona State in California

Cathedral City, Calif. – Despite out hitting San Diego State, the Nebraska softball team (8-3) fell to the Aztecs (7-4) on Friday, 4-0, in its first of two games today.

Olivia Ferrell dropped to 2-2. She pitched 1.0 innings and gave up three runs on five hits. She also had two strikeouts. Lindsey Walljasper pitched 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up one run on no hits and had two strikeouts.

The Husker offense had six hits on the day but could not string together enough to score any runs. Walljasper went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Tristen Edwards, Bri Cassidy, Madi Unzicker and Ferrell each had one hit.

In the third, Ferrell hit a leadoff double and Edwards drew a walk to put two runners on. Another walk from Owen loaded the bases, but SDSU got out of the jam without allowing a run. In the bottom of the inning, SDSU took a 3-0 lead. The Aztecs started the inning with back-to-back hits. A double brought two runs in and another hit scored a third run.

SDSU plated another run in the fifth. A leadoff walk put a runner on and a pair of groundouts moved her to third. She scored on a wild pitch.

Cathedral City, Calif. — The Nebraska softball team (8-4) had a 5-1 lead in the middle of the fifth, but No. 13/15 Arizona State scored five runs over the next two innings to claim a 6-5 victory on Friday afternoon at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Nebraska outhit ASU 9-7 and also got some extra baserunners after drawing two walks and getting hit seven times. Tristen Edwards and Bri Cassidy both had two hits, while Rylie Unzicker, Courtney Wallace, Samantha Owen, Lexey Kneib and Peyton Glatter each had one hit.

Lindsey Walljasper dropped to 3-1 on the season. She pitched 2.0 innings and gave up three runs on four hits. She also had one walk and one strikeout. Regan Mergele got the start in the circle for the Huskers. She pitched 3.0 innings and gave up just one run on three hits. She also had five strikeouts.

ASU took a quick 1-0 lead in the first after a single and a double. Nebraska tied the game in the third. Three singles by Wallace, Edwards and Owen scored one run.

The Huskers took the lead in the fourth, scoring two runs with help from an ASU error. Cassidy and Madi Unzicker were both hit by a pitch. Anni Raley pinch ran for Cassidy. With two runners on and two outs, Peyton Glatter hit a deep fly ball to the centerfielder. The ball popped out of her glove, allowing both Madi Unzicker and Raley to score.

Nebraska scored two runs in the fifth, extending the lead to 5-1. Owen was hit by a pitch to put the leadoff runner on. Carson Fischer pinch ran for her. Walljasper reached on a fielder’s choice, but Fischer was out on the play. Sarah Yocom pinch ran for Wallljasper. Cassidy and Madi Unzicker both singled to load the bases. Kneib hit one in the infield and the first baseman opted to try for the force out at home, but she was too late. One run scored to make it 4-1. Then Glatter singled to score another run.

In the bottom of the inning, the Sun Devils got three free base runners with a pair of walks and a hit batter, loading the bases. Arizona State made the Huskers pay, hitting a game-tying grand slam.

In the sixth, Edwards hit a leadoff single to put the go-ahead run on base. Owen was hit by a pitch to put another runner on with two outs. NU grounded into a double play, but Edwards advanced to third on the play. However, the Huskers couldn’t capitalize though as a fly out got ASU out of the jam.

In the sixth, Arizona State hit a leadoff double and a single to take a 6-5 lead.

Nebraska made a comeback effort in the top of the seventh. It started when Glatter drew a two-out walk. Rylie Unzicker singled through the left side to put the tying run in scoring position, but a groundout ended the game.

The Huskers conclude the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday when they take on No. 2 UCLA at 5 p.m. CT