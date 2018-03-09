Husker Softball Team beats Green Bay and Northern Iowa to give Revelle 950 career wins

Lawrence, Kan. — The Nebraska softball team (12-7) won its first game of the Jayhawk Invitational Friday morning after it defeated Green Bay 7-0. It marked the Huskers’ first of two games this morning, as they are set to play Northern Iowa at 11:30 a.m.

Olivia Ferrell improved to 6-1 on the season, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing just six hits. Regan Mergele also pitched one inning of relief. She gave up no hits and got one strikeout.

Green Bay’s Elizabeth Pautz dropped to 0-4 on the year, pitching a complete game and giving up five earned runs and seven walks.

On offense, Tristen Edwards led the team with two hits and one run. Alyvia Simmons also had one hit and two RBIs. Kaylan Jablonski, Laurra Barrow, Gina Metzler and Bri Cassidy also had hits for the Huskers.

The Huskers got right to work in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs off one hit and one Phoenix error. Simmons, Edwards and Jablonski all got on base with a walk, a single and another walk, to load the bases. With one out, Taylor Otte dribbled a ball down the left field line and reached on a fielder’s choice that got the lead runner out at home. The catcher attempted to get Otte out at first as well, but a throwing error allowed Edwards and Jablonski to score and Otte advanced all the way to third. Barrow was walked to put runners on the corners. With Metzler at the plate, Barrow attempted to steal second. She got caught in a rundown for the third out, but stalled long enough to allow Otte to score.

The Huskers extended their lead to 4-0 in the third. Jablonski got on base with a one-out single and Unzicker was walked to put runners on first and second. Both runners advanced one base on a groundout to first and Jablonski scored on a wild pitch to give NU one more run.

In the fourth inning, the Big Red scored two more runs. Metzler and Kneib both drew walks to put runners on first and second with one out. Boruff pinch ran for Kneib and Simmons doubled to center field to score both runners.

In the bottom of the fifth, a two-out double from Barrow brought Metzler – the winning run due to the mercy rule – to the plate. Metzler doubled to score Barrow and put the winning run in scoring position, but a fly out to centerfield kept Green Bay’s hope alive.

In the sixth, Edwards hit a two-out double to again put the winning run in scoring position, but a foul fly ended the inning.

Lawrence, Kan. — The Nebraska softball team (13-7) won its second game of the day after downing the Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8) by a score of 6-3 in its second game of the Jayhawk Invitational. The victory also marked a milestone for Head Coach Rhonda Revelle, as she won her 950th game as the head coach at Nebraska.

Kaylan Jablonski pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on eight hits. She had no walks and recorded two strikeouts.

UNI’s Jaclyn Spencer dropped to 6-4. She pitched five innings, giving up five runs – four which were earned – on seven hits. She also had two walks and six strikeouts.

It took a team effort on offense as six different Huskers had hits, including Tristen Edwards, Taylor Otte and Ally Riley who each had two. Alyvia Simmons, Jablonski and Madi Unzicker each had one hit. Unzicker and Otte both had home runs as well for the Huskers.

UNI took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. A one-out single put a runner on. She stole second and then advanced to third on a throwing error. Another single scored the run.

Nebraska responded in the top of the second. Otte reached on an error and stole second. Barrow was walked to put runners on first and second. Metzler bunted to move both runners over and Riley singled through the right side to bring Otte home and tie the game.

NU took the lead in the third. Jablonski singled and Madi Unzicker homered to left centerfield.

In the fifth, Edwards hit a leadoff double to set up a good opportunity for the Huskers to get some insurance runs. The next two batters grounded out and struck out to bring Otte to the plate. Otte smashed the second pitch of the at bat over the left field fence to score two additional runs and give Nebraska a 5-1 lead.

The Panthers cut the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of singles put runners on first and second with no outs. A groundout moved both runners over. A double scored two runs and brought the tying run to the plate with one out, but the Husker defense turned a pair of grounders to get out of the jam, still with a 5-3 lead.

The Big Red added another run in the sixth. A leadoff single by Riley started things off. Rylie Unzicker pinch ran at first and Lexey Kneib was up to bat. Kneib delivered a great bunt and Unzicker used her speed to get all the way to third. Simmons then singled through the middle to score Unzicker and put Nebraska up 6-3.

The Huskers continue the Jayhawk Invitational on Saturday as they take on Tulsa (11:30 a.m.) and Kansas (2 p.m.).