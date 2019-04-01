Husker Softball walks off against Illinois

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (12-19, 2-4 Big Ten) pulled off another come-from-behind win against Illinois (22-9, 3-3 Big Ten) after a 5-4 walk-off win on Sunday in game two of a doubleheader. With the win, Nebraska takes the series 2-1.

Nebraska trailed 4-3 in the middle of the sixth, but scored one run in both the sixth and seventh to win the game. Peyton Glatter got the walk-off hit, while Courtney Wallace scored the game-winning run. Glatter and Alyvia Simmons led the Huskers with three hits each in the game. Lindsey Walljasper had two hits, while Owen and Wallace each had one.

In the circle, Walljasper improved to 6-7 on the year. She pitched 1.1 innings and gave up no runs. Wallace started in the circle for Nebraska, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits. She also had a career-best seven strikeouts and at one point, retired 17 of 18 batters.

Illinois scored one run off three hits in the first.

In the bottom of the second, Nebraska got a pair of base runners in scoring position. Walljasper singled and Yocom pinch ran for her. Courtney Wallace drew a walk and Madi Unzicker’s sac bunt moved both runners over to get in scoring position with one out. However, Illinois retired the next two batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Simmons hit a triple and Edwards was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners with two outs. Edwards stole second to get in scoring position, but NU couldn’t score.

Wallace and Glatter each had a hit in the fourth, but neither scored.

Nebraska took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Simmons singled and Edwards was intentionally walked. Then, Owen homered to score three runs.

The Illini took the lead in the top of the sixth. A two-run homer tied it. Then a single and a double gave the Illini the lead. The Huskers responded in the bottom of the inning scoring one run to tie the game at 4-4. Glatter hit a leadoff double and Rylie Unzicker pinch ran for her. Rylie Unzicker reached third on a ground out. Simmons popped one up in the infield, but the ball got lost in the sun, allowing Rylie Unzicker to score and Simmons to reach second. After an Illini pitching change, Owen drew a walk to load the bases, but a ground out ended the inning.

In the seventh, Wallace drew a leadoff walk. Madi Unzicker delivered a perfect sac bunt that allowed Wallace to reach second. However, no one was covering third, so Wallace got an extra base on the play. With the game-winning run on third and one out, Glatter came up to bat. After a battle at the plate, Glatter singled to score Wallace and end the game.

Nebraska continues its home stand on Tuesday when it welcomes South Dakota State to Bowlin Stadium for a mid-week game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.