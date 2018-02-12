Husker Softball wins over Cal-State Northridge and Seattle

Tempe, Ariz. – In an impressive performance both offensively and defensively, the Nebraska softball team dominated CSUN, 9-1, in five innings on Sunday morning as part of the Kajikawa Classic. It’s the Huskers’ first of two games today.

Regan Mergele got her first Division I win, pitching four innings and giving up just four hits and one earned run. She also recorded four strikeouts. Sydney McCleod came in to pitch one inning of relief for the Huskers. She struck out one and didn’t allow a hit.

Offensively, every starter got at least one hit against the Matadors. Tristen Edwards led the way with three hits, one run and one RBI. Bri Cassidy hit a three-run homer, her second of the season. Alyvia Simmons and Lexey Kneib each had two hits on the day as well.

In the second, the Huskers sent 12 batters to the base and scored seven runs. NU got two runners in scoring position with no outs after Metzler singled to left field and Kneib reached on an error. Both runners then stole a base to set up a great opportunity for Cassidy. Cassidy took advantage and smacked the eighth pitch of the at bat over the center field fence for a three-run homer to give the Huskers a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Otte singled to the right and Edwards followed with another single to put runners on first and second for Madi Unzicker. Unzicker doubled down the left line to score both runners and advanced to third on the throw. Jablonski then drilled one through a gap on the right side to score Unzicker. Another single by Simmons put runners on first and second. The next batter was ruled out for being out of the box, putting Kneib back up at the plate. She singled to left field to score Jablonski. CSUN got out of the inning with a strikeout, but not before the Huskers did some serious damage.

The Matadors scored one run in the top of the third after a single, a wild pitch and a double to center field.

The Huskers added one run in the bottom of the third. Otte reached first on a fielder’s choice and then stole second. Edwards then singled to the left side to score Otte and give Nebraska a 8-0 lead at the end of the third.

The Huskers added another run in the bottom of the fourth after Metzler reached on a fielder’s choice and Kneib doubled to center field.

Tempe, Ariz. – The Nebraska softball team won its fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon after taking down Seattle, 3-2, in its final game of the Kajikawa Classic.

Tristen Edwards and Kaylan Jablonski led the offensive efforts, each getting two hits. Edwards also had a two-run homer and drew a walk to reach base all three times at the plate. Taylor Otte, Madi Unzicker and Alexis Perry each had one hit in the game. Otte also had an RBI for the Huskers.

Jablonski also led the way in the circle for Nebraska, earning her third win of the season. She pitched a solid 6.1 innings. She gave up two earned runs and had five strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell earned the first save of her career, pitching one inning and getting two strikeouts.

Nebraska got on the scoreboard first. In the bottom of the third inning, Alexis Perry got a leadoff single. Bree Boruff then pinch ran for Perry and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. A few batters later, Otte doubled to deep left field to score Boruff and give the Huskers one run with two outs. Tristen Edwards came to the plate and on a full count, Edwards hammered one to center field to give the Huskers a 3-0 lead at the end of the third.

The Redhawks cut into the Husker lead in the sixth inning. Back-to-back singles put runners on first and second with no outs. A groudout to first moved the runners over. With the Redhawks’ cleanup hitter at the plate, the Husker defense came up with a huge out when Madi Unzicker fielded a gounder on the first base line and tagged the runner, without allowing a runner to score. The next batter found a gap and singled to the left side to bring home two runs. The Huskers got out of the inning after a fly out to right field, and had a 3-2.

The Huskers had a chance to add some insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Tristen Edwards drew a one-out walk and back-to-back singles by Madi Unzicker and Jablonski loaded the bases with one out, but the Seattle defense retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Seattle got a leadoff walk to put the tying run on base. Jablonski got a strikeout, but the runner stole second to put the tying run in scoring position with one out. Olivia Ferrell entered the cirlce for Jablonski and struck out the final two batters to end the game.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Feb. 16-18. NU will play Georgia Tech and Boston College twice over the weekend. The first game will be Friday at 3 p.m. CT against Georgia Tech.