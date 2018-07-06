Husker Volleyball Scrimmage Set

Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red/White Scrimmage will go on sale Monday, July 9 at 10 a.m. (CT) through the Nebraska Athletic Development & Ticketing Office. The defending NCAA and Big Ten champion Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The early start time for this year’s preseason scrimmage is to allow Husker fans to also attend the Nebraska football fan day, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. This year’s Red/White Scrimmage will feature a number of opportunities for Husker volleyball fans to gear up for the 2018 season. Immediately following the scrimmage, fans are encouraged to stay in the arena to watch the debut screening of the 2017 NCAA Championship documentary, “Nebraska Volleyball: Culture of a Champion,” produced by NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

The documentary captures the drama of the 2017 national championship season and the history of the rivalry between two powerhouse programs – Penn State and Nebraska. It’s an inspiring journey filled with courage, determination, camaraderie – and ultimately – a championship. The documentary, which will be played on the Devaney Center video boards, is set to be televised for the first time on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Only fans with a ticket to the scrimmage will be able to be in the Devaney Center to watch the screening after the match ends. The Huskers will also unveil their 2017 NCAA Championship banner before the scrimmage. Finally, the Husker players will be available for autographs after the documentary screening on the northwest concourse of the Devaney Center.