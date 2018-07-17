Husker Walkons Receive Honors

Lincoln — Nebraska basketball players Tanner Borchardt and Johnny Trueblood were recognized for their efforts in the classroom Thursday, as both players were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court. The honor is presented to players who are a junior or senior academically at an institution and posted a GPA of 3.20 or better at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year. This is the second straight year that Borchardt has been recognized by the NABC, while it is the first time that Trueblood has received the honor. Both players helped the Huskers to a 22-11 record in 2017-18, including a school-record 13 conference wins.

Borchardt who graduated from Gothenburg high school earned a scholarship last season with his play in the Husker front court. He played in 20 games, totaling 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 points per game. He set career bests in points (eight), rebounds (10) and blocked shots (two) in 14 second-half minutes in a win over Stetson. In the classroom, the management major is a five-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member and has garnered Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons. Trueblood, an accounting major, played a major role on the scout team and appeared in seven games last season as a reserve, totaling three rebounds and an assist in limited time. In the classroom, he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2018 and is a three-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.