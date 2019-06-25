Husker Women Announce Annual Clash with Creighton

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will take on Creighton in the annual meeting between the two schools on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The traditional clash with the Jays becomes the second announced game on Nebraska’s 2019-20 season schedule, joining the Huskers’ home game with Duke at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the B1G/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 4, which was announced last week.

Nebraska returns all but one player from its 2019-20 roster, including four freshmen who combined for 893 points last season. It was the most points scored by a Husker freshman class since 1981-82, while the quartet (Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby, Kayla Mershon, Ashtyn Veerbeek) played the third-most minutes (2,222) of any freshman class in Nebraska women’s basketball history.

The Huskers also return two-time All-Big Ten guard Hannah Whitish. The senior from Barneveld, Wis., needs just 34 points to become the 33rd 1,000-point scorer in Nebraska history. Fellow senior and three-year starter Nicea Eliely will add more experience for the Big Red, along with seniors Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson and juniors Taylor Kissinger and Kate Cain. Kissinger (Minden, Neb.) finished fourth in the nation by knocking down 45.6 percent (62-136) of her three-point attempts last season.

Incoming freshmen Isabelle Bourne, Trinity Brady and Makenzie Helms are also set to help the Huskers in 2019-20.

Creighton finished with a 15-16 overall record in 2018-19 that included an 8-10 BIG EAST Conference mark. The Jays lose two-time first-team All-BIG EAST forward Audrey Faber to graduation. A four-year starter, Faber led the Jays in scoring (16.4 ppg), assists (86), blocks (55), three-pointers (65), free throws made and attempted (74-95) while ranking second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Creighton also loses senior Jade Owens (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Brooke Kissinger, the older sister of Husker junior-to-be Taylor Kissinger. Brooke Kissinger (15) and Owens (19) combined for 34 starts last season.

Despite the losses of three seniors, Creighton will feature talented returners in senior Jaylyn Agnew (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and junior Temi Carda (10.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg), who both averaged double-figure points in 2018-19. Agnew earned a spot on the BIG EAST All-Tournament team as a junior, after earning second-team All-BIG EAST honors as a sophomore in 2017-18. She was the 2016-17 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year.

Senior Olivia Elger (7.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg) and junior Tatum Rembao (5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg) add experience and production for the Jays.

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Creighton 30-14, dating back to the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 31, 1975 – one of the first games in Husker history.