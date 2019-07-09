Husker Women to Face USC at South Point Shootout

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving in Las Vegas while competing in the 2019 South Point Shootout, Nov. 29-30.

The Huskers’ second trip to the South Point Shootout under Coach Amy Williams will include a marquee match-up against USC on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:45 p.m. (CT). Nebraska will wrap up its two-game visit to Las Vegas by battling Sacred Heart on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Nebraska made its first trip to the South Point Shootout in November of 2016, facing Washington State (Nov. 25) and Virginia (Nov. 26).

A total of 10 teams will take part in the 2019 version of the South Point Shootout, including Big Ten rival Ohio State and South Dakota, who will face off against each other right before Nebraska and USC on Friday afternoon. Alabama and Northern Iowa will clash immediately following the Big Red’s battle with the Women of Troy on Friday, while Tennessee Tech, Northern Illinois and Detroit Mercy round out the field.

USC will represent the powerful Pac-12 Conference at the South Point Shootout. The Trojans finished with a 17-13 overall record in 2018-19 that included a 7-11 Pac-12 mark under Coach Mark Trakh and his staff, which includes former Husker Ashley Ford as the Director of Basketball Operations. The Trojans, who finished at No. 53 in the official NCAA RPI in 2018-19, return just one regular starter – Kayla Overbeck – from their 2018-19 roster.

Sacred Heart should also pose a formidable test for Nebraska. Coach Jessica Mannetti led the Pioneers to a 19-13 record last season, including a 14-4 mark in Northeast Conference play. The Pioneers, who are also known as the Big Red, advanced to the first round of the 2019 WNIT. Sacred Heart will be led by junior guard Adrianne Hagood, who averaged 11.2 points per game as a starter last season. Senior Allyson Murphy and junior Olivia Dabney also return with significant starting experience for the Pioneers.

South Point Hotel and Casino is a spacious resort that offers fans a wide range of family-friendly entertainment from movies to bowling. Fan room rates will be available at a later date. For more information on the South Point Shootout, visit SportTours.net and @SportTours on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.