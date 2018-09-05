class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333465 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Huskers AD committed to finding 12th game after cancellation

BY Associated Press | September 5, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says he is doing all he can to find a 12th regular-season game for the Cornhuskers.

Moos on Wednesday commented for the first time since the opener against Akron was called off because of inclement weather Saturday.

Nebraska wanted to play Akron Sunday, but the Zips couldn’t find a hotel for Saturday night. Moos said Akron turned down Nebraska’s offer to house players in vacant dormitories and provide breakfast.

Moos said rescheduling the game against Akron for Dec. 1 is an option as long as one or both teams are not playing in a conference championship game that day. Another possibility is to fill the scheduled open date Oct. 27 with a game against an opponent likely from the Football Championship Subdivision.

