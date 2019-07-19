Huskers Add Transfer Badura

One of the top amateur golfers in the state of Nebraska, Aurora’s Caleb Badura completed the transfer process on Wednesday, July 17, and will compete for the University of Nebraska and Coach Mark Hankins during the 2019-20 season.

The 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a freshman at Northwestern College in Iowa, Badura has put together an outstanding summer of golf by winning the Nebraska Match Play Championship at the Players Club in Omaha, before finishing as the runner-up at the Nebraska Amateur Championship after a seven-hole playoff at the Country Club of Lincoln last week.

“We’re excited to welcome Caleb to our Husker Golf program,” Hankins said. “He was a top junior in the state a year ago, followed that with a successful year in collegiate golf, and has had a tremendous summer so far. We were impressed with his consistent play, his focused approach to each competitive round and his ability to play under pressure and raise his game to any level that he faced over the past year.”

Badura, who captured the 2019 GPAC Tournament individual title, finished his only season in Orange City, Iowa, with a 73.6 stroke average – the No. 2 average in school history. He also earned a spot on the NAIA Ping All-Central Region Team. He qualified for the NAIA Championship at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., May 21-24, where he tied for 59th. Badura posted five top-10 finishes as a freshman, including a pair of tournament titles.

During his career at Aurora High School, Badura won back-to-back individual Class B state titles in 2017 and 2018. He also led the Huskies to a team championship in 2017. He was a three-time Nebraska Coaches Association Super-State selection in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and a two-time Nebraska Golf Association Junior All-Star team selection in 2017 and 2018. Badura was selected to be a member of the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Team in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He also set the Aurora High School record with a low round of 68.

“I chose Nebraska because of what it has to offer not only athletically, but academically. Being able to come home and play at the Division I level for the Huskers is a dream come true,” Badura said. “Seeing what Coach Hankins has done with the Husker golf program over the last year is exciting, and I’m thrilled to be able to be a part of the rebuilding process and rich tradition of Nebraska Athletics in the years to come.”