Huskers Add Washington Catcher to 2018-19 Roster

Mikaela Forcum will join the Nebraska softball program in the fall as a freshman, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced Thursday.

A Walla Walla, Wash., native, Forcum played two years for Walla Wall High School as a catcher. As a freshman, Forcum helped the Blue Devils to district and regional titles and earned second-team all-conference honors. The next season, Walla Walla repeated as district champions, while Forcum received honorable mention accolades. Forcum also spent four years playing club ball for the Northwest BatBusters. Forcum was coached by Teresa Wilson, the current coach for the Chinese National Team. In the summer of 2017, Forcum worked with the Chinese Shougang Eagles during its first season in the National Pro Fastpitch league. Off the field, Forcum competed in agricultural mechanics competitions as a junior and a senior. As a junior, her team finished fourth overall in the state, while Forcum finished 29th individually. In her final year, Forcum’s team went undefeated prior to the state championships. There, the team placed sixth, while individually, she took 18th place.

Forcum, along with Nebraskans Peyton Glatter, Carson Fischer, Karlee Seevers and Courtney Wallace, and California natives Anni Raley and Lindsey Walljasper make up the 2018-19 incoming class.