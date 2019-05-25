Huskers advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

Omaha, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (31-21) won the semifinal rematch against Michigan, 7-3, in front of 11,038 fans at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday night to earn a spot in the championship game. The Huskers will face the winner of Ohio State and Minnesota on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament title.

Kyle Perry, making his seventh start of the season, went 3.1 innings and allowed one run. Robbie Palkert came on for a career-high 5.1 innings of relief and recorded five strikeouts en route to the win. Colby Gomes earned his team-high 12th save of the season by recording the final out.

In the opening frame, Cam Chick drew a one-out walk, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice before a strikeout ended the inning. Michigan managed one hit in a scoreless bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, Joe Acker hit a two-out single before being thrown out on an inning-ending fielder’s choice. Perry retired all three Wolverine batters in the bottom of the second.

Nebraska scored two runs in the top of the third to take the early lead. With two outs, Chick singled, Aaron Palensky walked and Angelo Altavilla reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Spencer Schwellenbach poked a two-run hit through the left side that drove in Chick and Palensky. In the bottom of the third, Michigan responded with one run on one hit.

Colby Gomes drew a walk in the top of the fourth, but each of the other three Husker batters during the inning produced outs. Michigan managed a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the fourth via walks, but left both runners stranded.

In the top of the fifth, Nebraska plated one run to take a 3-1 lead. Altavilla was hit-by-pitch with two outs and advanced to third when the catcher’s attempt to throw him out at second following a wild pitch was wide. Schwellenbach drove him in with an RBI single. Michigan scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. The Wolverines tallied three hits and left two runners on base during the frame.

The Huskers added two runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 5-3. Acker drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Gomes drew a walk before Hallmark’s RBI double drove in Acker. Chick walked to load the bases before Palensky walked to bring in another run for the Big Red. A pair of flyouts ended the inning. Michigan had a baserunner via walk, but Palkert retired the other three hitters with two strikeouts and a groundout.

Nebraska left two runners stranded in a scoreless top of the seventh. Luke Roskam hit a leadoff single before Henwood reached on a one-out walk. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning. The Wolverines were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, the Huskers scored two runs to build a 7-3 lead. Chick drew a leadoff walk and scored when Altavilla reached on an error. Schwellenbach singled to advance Altavilla to third. Roskam walked to load the bases before a flyout. Henwood walked to bring in another run for the Big Red before an inning-ending strikeout. In the bottom of the eighth, Palkert retired all three Wolverine batters with two strikeouts and a groundout.

In the top of the ninth, Nebraska managed two walks, but couldn’t add to its lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Michigan loaded the bases, but left all three baserunners stranded.

The Huskers advance to Sunday’s championship game against the winner of Minnesota and Ohio State. The Golden Gophers and Buckeyes square off at 11 a.m. (CT). The championship game will begin approximately one hour following the conclusion of that game.

Omaha, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (30-21) fell into an early 9-0 hole against Michigan, ultimately falling by an 18-8 margin to the Wolverines at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday morning.

Nebraska saw pitching appearances from Reece Eddins (1.0 inning), Ethan Frazier (4.1), Max Schreiber (0.0), Paul Tillotson (0.1) and Tyler Martin (3.1).

Michigan raced out to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the top of the opening frame. The Wolverines managed eight hits during the inning, while NU committed one error. In the bottom of the first, Jaxon Hallmark drew a leadoff walk, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice. A flyout then strikeout-wild pitch-throw-out at third base ended the frame.

Michigan added a run in the top of the second to extend its lead to 8-0. Angelo Altavilla was hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the second, but he was left stranded after three consecutive outs.

The Wolverines extended their lead to 9-0 with one run in the top of the third. Michigan tallied two hits, while NU committed two errors during the frame. Hallmark singled in the bottom of the third, but NU left him on base in a scoreless frame.

Michigan went down in order in the top of the fourth. Nebraska plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 9-2. Altavilla singled in the leadoff spot before Alex Henwood was hit-by-pitch. Gunner Hellstrom also singled to load the bases. Back-to-back groundouts brought in both runs for the Big Red.

The Wolverines managed one baserunner in the top of the fifth via walk, but couldn’t add to its lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Aaron Palensky and Spencer Schwellenbach crushed back-to-back home runs to left field. Altavilla doubled and then advanced to third on a groundout before being left stranded after a strikeout.

Michigan responded with six runs in the top of the sixth to build a 15-4 advantage. The Wolverines notched four hits, including a home run, while Nebraska committed an error. The Huskers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Wolverine lead to 15-7. Ty Roseberry and Hallmark drew back-to-back walks before Chick’s RBI double. Keegan Watson walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Altavilla hit a two-run single before a strikeout ended the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Michigan scored one run to make the score 16-7. The Huskers went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

The Wolverines went down 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth. Chick managed a base hit in the bottom of the eighth, but each of the other three Husker batters during the inning struck out.

Michigan added two runs in the top of the ninth to take an 18-7 lead. Nebraska scored one run in the bottom of the ninth. Altavill