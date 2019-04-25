Huskers Announce 2019 Volleyball Schedule

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-381190 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY huskers.com | April 25, 2019
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

The Nebraska volleyball team announced its 2019 schedule on Thursday. The Huskers will play 15 matches against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams, including a national championship rematch against Stanford at the Devaney Center in September. Seventeen of Nebraska’s 29 scheduled regular-season matches will be held at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers will open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Creighton at the Devaney Center and will play UCLA the following night. NU’s only non-conference road trip will be the second weekend of the season when it goes to San Diego to play the Toreros and Arizona. San Diego was a Sweet 16 team last season, and Arizona also made the NCAA Tournament and played its first-round match in Lincoln.

The Ameritas Players Challenge will feature matches against High Point, Denver and Loyola Marymount – all NCAA Tournament teams last season. The Huskers will then play a rare midweek non-conference match against Stanford on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Lincoln. NU fell three points short of repeating as national champions in 2018 against the Cardinal, who return six starters from that squad. NU’s final non-conference match will be at home against Wichita State on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Once again, Nebraska will play seven Big Ten opponents both home and away. The six single-play opponents this season will be: Illinois (away), Michigan (home), Indiana (away), Penn State (home), Minnesota (away) and Ohio State (home).

The annual Red-White Scrimmage will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Devaney Center. The start time will be determined at a later date.

All Big Ten conference matches are subject to change based on television selections that will be announced this summer.

2019 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 24 Red-White Scrimmage Devaney Center
Aug. 30 Creighton Devaney Center
Aug. 31 UCLA Devaney Center
Sept. 6 vs. Arizona San Diego, Calif.
Sept. 7 at San Diego San Diego, Calif.
Sept. 13 High Point Devaney Center
Sept. 13 Denver Devaney Center
Sept. 14 Loyola Marymount Devaney Center
Sept. 18 Stanford Devaney Center
Sept. 21 Wichita State Devaney Center
Sept. 27 at Illinois Champaign, Ill.
Sept. 28 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.
Oct. 2 at Rutgers New Brunswick, N.J.
Oct. 5 Wisconsin Devaney Center
Oct. 11 Michigan State Devaney Center
Oct. 12 Michigan Devaney Center
Oct. 16 Purdue Devaney Center
Oct. 19 at Maryland College Park, Md.
Oct. 25 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind.
Oct. 26 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind.
Nov. 1 Rutgers Devaney Center
Nov. 2 Penn State Devaney Center
Nov. 6 Northwestern Devaney Center
Nov. 9 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
Nov. 13 at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich.
Nov. 16 Iowa Devaney Center
Nov. 22 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
Nov. 23 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis.
Nov. 29 Maryland Devaney Center
Nov. 30 Ohio State Devaney Center
