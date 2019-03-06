Huskers Announce Spring Match in McCook

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its lone 2019 spring match against Colorado State at McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

Approximately 1,300 tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at the Graff Events Center on the McCook Community College campus. Tickets are $10 for ages 2 and older. All tickets must be paid for in cash. There will be a limit of four tickets sold per person, and you must be 16 or older with an ID in order to purchase tickets.

Doors to the match will open at 11:30 a.m., and the match will air on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates and online at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. The Husker volleyball players will sign autographs following the match.

The trip to McCook continues Nebraska’s tradition of touring the state for spring volleyball matches. The Huskers played Colorado State in Kearney in 2017 and have also made recent visits to Grand Island, Wayne, Norfolk and Ogallala.

Nebraska is coming off a 2018 season in which it reached the NCAA Final Four for the fourth straight year, a first in program history. The Huskers were the NCAA Runner-Up after dropping a five-set match to Stanford in Minneapolis. NU returns five starters from that squad, including first-team All-American Lauren Stivrins.