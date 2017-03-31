Huskers Begin Big Ten Action At Indiana

Lincoln – Coming off an 11-1 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night, the Nebraska baseball team (13-10, 0-0 Big Ten) heads to Bloomington, Ind., this weekend for its first Big Ten series of the year. The Huskers will meet the Indiana Hoosiers (14-9-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who opened league play last weekend with a 3-0 road sweep at Northwestern. The series opener at Bart Kaufman Field is set for Friday night at 6:02 p.m. (CT), and will be carried nationally on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers enter the series on a three-game winning streak and have posted an 8-2 record over their last 10 games. Nebraska is just 6-8 away from Lincoln this season, including 3-2 in true road games. The Hoosiers have been hot of late, after starting the year 4-7-1, the Hoosiers have gone 10-2 over their past 12 games.

The Huskers and Hoosiers have met 18 times dating back to 1899 and the series is tied 9-9 after the Huskers took three of the four meetings last year. Nebraska swept the Hoosiers in Lincoln to end the 2016 regular season, but then the Hoosiers knocked the Huskers out of the Big Ten Tournament with a 6-2 win. The teams have twice met for the Big Ten Tournament title. The last meeting came in the 2014 Big Ten Tournament Championship game at TD Ameritrade Park and the Hoosiers defeated the Huskers for the second straight year with an 8-4 victory in front of a record crowd of 19,965. The teams have met four times in the Big Ten Tournament over the past four seasons, but have met for a regular-season league series just three times since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2012. Prior to the Husker sweep at home last season, the teams last met for league play in 2013 when the Hoosiers took 2-of-3 from the Huskers at Hawks Field. The Hoosiers went on to play in the College World Series that season. The two teams first met during league play in 2012 and Nebraska took the opener in Bloomington, but the Hoosiers swept a doubleheader the next day to take the series.