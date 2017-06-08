Huskers Begin National Meet

EUGENE, Ore. – The Nebraska track and field team began competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening. The men took center stage on day one, while the women begin action on Thursday.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay of Andy Neal, Jake Bender, Drew Wiseman and Sam Bransby set a personal-best time of 3:04.98 to place 11th overall. Their time was the seventh-fastest in school history, but it wasn’t among the eight-best times to qualify for Friday’s final.

Freshman Isaiah Griffith finished 13th in the long jump with an opening mark of 24-6 1/4 (7.47m) to earn second-team All-America honors for the first time in his career. The Detroit, Michigan native will also compete in the triple jump on Friday.

Antoine Lloyd finished 15th in the 110-meter hurdles prelims with a time of 13.71. Lloyd picked up his third career second-team All-America honor but first in the 110-meter hurdles. Wiseman also finished 15th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.85 to finish as a second-team All-American. Wiseman also received the NCAA Elite 90 Award earlier Wednesday.

Seth Derr posted a javelin throw of 216-8 (66.05m), which gave him a 21st-place finish. The senior finished his career with USTFCCCA honorable-mention accolades.

Cody Walton scored 4,012 points on day one of the decathlon and is in 11th place heading into tomorrow’s last five events. Aided by a personal-best long jump of 23-8 3/4 (7.23m), Walton is 21 points behind his school-record pace of 7,937 set earlier this season. Walton cleared 6-6 (1.98m) in the high jump to finish seventh in that event. He was also seventh in the shot put at 45-9 3/4 (13.96m).

Thursday’s action begins at 12:30 p.m. (CT) with the decathlon. The Husker women start at 7:45 p.m.

Nebraska’s NCAA Championships Finishers

