Huskers Begin NCAA Tournament Action Today

The Nebraska baseball team (35-20-1) heads to Corvallis, Ore., this weekend for NCAA Regionals. The Huskers are making their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and third in the last four years under Head Coach Darin Erstad. NU, the No. 2 seed, opens its tournament on Friday against No. 3 seed Yale at 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3. No. 1 seed Oregon State and fourth-seeded Holy Cross will play at 10 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.

Saturday’s action will consist of the first elimination game at 3 p.m. (CT) and the winners’ bracket game at 9 p.m. (CT). Sunday will have an elimination game at 3 p.m. (CT) and an additional game at 9 p.m. (CT). If necessary, Monday will consist of a game starting at 10 p.m. (CT) to determine the regional winner. The winner among the four teams of the double-elimination format will advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals on campus sites. T

he eight Super Regionals winners will advance to the College World Series, scheduled for June 17-27/28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. In its program history, Nebraska has had three College World Series teams (2001, 2002, 2005) and made a Super Regional in 2000. NU’s additional NCAA Tournament showings came in 1979, 1980, 1985, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2016.