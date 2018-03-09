Huskers blank Cal Poly

Lincoln, Neb. – Senior Luis Alvarado threw 7.0 scoreless innings to help Nebraska (7-6) bounce back with a 4-0 win over Cal Poly at Hawks Field on Friday afternoon.

Alvarado, making his fourth start of the season, earned his first win of the 2018 campaign and struck out eight Mustangs, while only walking one. Redshirt freshman Paul Tillotson earned the save in 2.0 shutout innings and struck out one batter.

After two scoreless innings by both teams, the Huskers struck first with one run in the third frame. Joe Acker hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on Mojo Hagge’s sacrifice bunt. Acker went to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a wild pitch.

NU added two runs in the fourth inning to build a 3-0 advantage. Angelo Altavilla singled on a bunt after the leadoff hitter struck out. Luke Roskam smashed a double into left center field, which advanced Altavilla to third. Jaxon Hallmark drove in Altavilla with a sacrifice fly before Gunner Hellstrom’s single scored Roskam.

In the eighth inning, Jesse Wilkening slugged a solo home run to right field to extend NU’s lead to 4-0. The homer marked Wilkening’s third of the season, a team high.

The Huskers and Mustangs conclude their four-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 12:05 p.m. (CT).