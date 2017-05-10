Huskers blank Creighton

Omaha, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (30-16-1, 12-5-1 Big Ten) won the rubber match against Creighton (22-19), 4-0, at TD Ameritrade Park on Wednesday night.

Sophomore righthander Ethan Frazier made his third start and sixth overall appearance of the season, and went 4.0 scoreless innings. Robbie Palkert threw 2.0 innings with three strikeouts, Jake McSteen threw 1.0 inning, Chad Luensmann tossed 1.0 inning and Luis Alvarado came in for 1.0 inning.

In the top of the first, the first two Husker batters were walked, but Jake Meyers was caught stealing for the first time this season after an 18-for-18 start. Ben Miller got a single, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning. After allowing the first Bluejay to get a single, the Huskers turned a double play and a groundout to end the inning.

Jesse Wilkening and Jake Schleppenbach managed singles in the top of the second, but were stranded, as the other three Husker hitters struck out. In the bottom of the second, Frazier forced two flyouts and a ground out, while allowing no one on base.

The Huskers struck first when Angelo Altavilla scored after a leadoff walk. He advanced to third when Scott Schreiber singled, and was driven home by Luke Roskam, who reached on a fielder’s choice. Creighton managed a single in the bottom half of the inning, but grounded into a double play.

Leadoff hitter Mojo Hagge reached on a Bluejay error in the fourth inning, but was thrown out at second during a double-play when Wilkening flew out to centerfield. Creighton threatened to score in the bottom of the fourth, but left two runners on base when a flyout ended the inning.

Nebraska scored two runs in the fifth inning to extend the lead. Meyers was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a passed ball. He scored when Altavilla singled to right field. Altavilla advanced to second on a wild pitch and went to third when Miller singled to right field. Luke Roskam’s sacrifice fly brought in Altavilla. Creighton got runners at the corners, but grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Wilkening doubled in the sixth and advanced to third, but was left on base after a flyout. Creighton drew a walk and a hit-by-pitch, but neither batter got into scoring position.

Miller got his third hit of the night in the seventh inning, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning. Creighton’s leadoff hitter in the seventh hit a single, but a strikeout and double play ended the Bluejays’ chance to score.

Alvarado tripled in the leadoff spot in the eighth. He scored when Schleppenbach reached on a fielder’s choice after Wilkening was walked. Luensmann retired all three Bluejays in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, Nebraska loaded the bases and looked poised to extend the lead, but a lineout and a pair of strikeouts ended that threat. All three Bluejay batters were retired in the bottom of the ninth.

The Huskers wrap up their home regular season slate this weekend when they host Michigan State for three games, starting on Friday night.