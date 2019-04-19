Huskers blanked at home by Gophers

Lincoln, Neb. – Despite a valiant effort, the Nebraska softball team (15-25, 4-9 Big Ten) fell to No. 18 Minnesota (30-10, 11-1 Big Ten) on Friday night by a score of 3-0. The Huskers allowed just one run through five innings before the Golden Gophers added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

Nebraska recorded six hits. Peyton Glatter went 2-for-2 with a walk. Alyvia Simmons, Tristen Edwards, Lindsey Walljasper and Bri Cassidy also had one hit.

Olivia Ferrell (3-6) started and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up one run on five hits. She had four walks and one strikeout. Courtney Wallace pitched 4.0 innings of relief. She gave up two runs on four hits. Wallace also had three walks and three strikeouts.

Minnesota’s Amber Fiser improved to 19-6 on the season. She pitched a complete seven-inning game and gave up six hits in the shutout. She also had 13 strikeouts and four walks.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second after four walks. In the bottom of the inning, Nebraska got its first hit when Glatter hit a two-out single.

In the third, Rylie Unzicker drew a walk and Simmons doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. However, Fiser got back-to-back strikeouts to prevent the Huskers from scoring.

In the top of the fourth, Nebraska got in a jam as Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs after two singles and a Husker error. However, the Husker defense stepped up, getting back-to-back force outs a home for the first two outs. Then, Wallace got a big strikeout to get out of the inning without allowing a Minnesota run.

Nebraska got another base runner in the fifth when Cassidy singled with one out. Wallace ran for her and reached second on a ground out, but she was stranded as another ground out ended the inning.

In the sixth, Minnesota loaded the bases again after a double and two walks. A single scored one run and a sacrifice fly scored another run, giving the Gophers a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Edwards drew a leadoff walk. With one out, Walljasper singled and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. Glatter got another hit to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning.

In the seventh, the Gophers put runners on second and third with no outs after a walk and a double. Wallace got a strikeout for the first out and on a fielder’s choice, Nebraska got the out at home. With two outs and runners on the corners, a fly out got Nebraska out of the inning without allowing a run. In the bottom of the inning, Simmons drew a two-out walk. Edwards singled to put runners on the corners and bring the tying run to the plate. However a strikeout ended the game.

The series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m.