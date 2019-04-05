Huskers blanked at home by Wildcats

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (13-20, 2-5 Big Ten) fell to No. 25 Northwestern (27-7, 7-0 Big Ten) on Friday night by a score of 8-0.

Northwestern’s Danielle Williams dominated in the circle. She improved to 18-3. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings and gave up just three hits. She had no walks and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Courtney Wallace (2-3) started and pitched 5.0 innings. She gave up five runs on eight hits and had four strikeouts. Regan Mergele pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up three runs on two hits and also had two strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell pitched 1.0 inning and gave up no hits, no walks and no runs. She also had one strikeout.

Nebraska had three hits on the day. Courtney Wallace, Madi Unzicker and Lexey Kneib each had one hit. The Huskers also got some free base runners as Tristen Edwards, Madi Unzicker and Lindsey Walljasper were hit by pitches.

In the second, Madi Unzicker was hit by a pitch and Kneib singled to put a pair of base runners on with one out. Both runners stole a base to get in scoring position, but Northwestern retired the next two batters to leave them stranded.

In the top of the fourth, Northwestern took a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs after a leadoff double, a walk and a bunt single. Nebraska minimized the damage giving up just one run on a sac fly. In the bottom of the inning, Wallace hit a leadoff single up the middle, but Nebraska couldn’t capitalize as the ‘Cats recorded three straight outs.

Northwestern extended its lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth. A pair of solo home runs scored two runs. A single and a walk put two runners on and a double scored a pair of runs.

Northwestern scored three runs in the seventh. A walk and a double scored one. A triple score another and a sac fly scored a third. In the bottom of the inning, Madi Unzicker hit a leadoff single, but the

The series continues tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be be on BTN Plus (subscription required). A live radio stream will also be available on Huskers.com.