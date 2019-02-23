Huskers Blasted By Oregon State

Surprise, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (3-4) fell to No. 7 Oregon State, 17-1, at Surprise Stadium on Saturday night.

Senior left-hander Nate Fisher, making his second start of the season, went 3.0 innings and tallied three strikeouts. NU saw relief appearances from Byron Hood (0.1 inning), Max Schreiber (0.2), Ethan Frazier (2.1) and Paul Tillotson (1.2).

In the opening frame, Nebraska loaded the bases with two outs after Mojo Hagge and Aaron Palensky each hit singles and Gunner Hellstrom was hit-by-pitch. A groundout ended the Huskers chance to score in the first inning. In the bottom half, Oregon State scored one run on two hits and left two runners on. Beau Philips’ RBI double drove in Kyler McMahan to put the Beavers on the scoreboard.

Jaxon Hallmark drew a leadoff walk in the top of the second before back-to-back flyouts. He was caught stealing to end the inning. The Beavers went down in order in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, all three Husker batters were retired, as two grounded out and one struck out. In the bottom of the inning, OSU scored five runs on six hits to build a 6-0 advantage. The Beavers compiled two doubles and four singles during the frame.

The Huskers went down 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth. Oregon State tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead to 10-0. OSU tallied three hits and left two runners on base in the inning.

Nebraska got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with one run. Jaxon Hallmark reached on a leadoff walk before Mike Addante’s single and Cam Chick’s RBI single. Three consecutive outs left two runners stranded. Frazier retired all three Beaver batters in the bottom of the fifth.

Nebraska managed two baserunners in a scoreless top of the sixth, as Hallmark singled. Oregon State scored one run to extend its lead to 11-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

Schwellenbach managed a single and Hagge was walked in the top of the seventh, but both were left stranded in a scoreless frame. The Beavers plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh on two singles and a walk.

In the top of the eighth, Ben Klenke drew a walk but was left on base as the other three Husker hitters were retired. Oregon State added four runs in the bottom of the eighth on four hits.

In the top of the ninth, Cam Chick reached on an error but the next three batters produced outs.

The Huskers and Beavers conclude their four-game series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 10 a.m. (CT).