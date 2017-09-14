Huskers Bring Versatility Against Huskies

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for a little less than two hours Thursday afternoon in shorts and helmets. The practice was split between Memorial Stadium and Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Head Coach Mike Riley addressed the media after practice and mentioned his eagerness to see the team play against Northern Illinois on Saturday with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

“Welcome to Thursday afternoon,” Riley said. “Day two, heading into the ballgame with Northern Illinois. We’ve had a good week of practice. The kids have been very attentive and all positive except for some non-recovery of injuries. It’s like everybody else. You always deal with it. [I am] looking forward to seeing our team play. I’ll say that for sure.”

Riley then touched on the running back corps status with Tre Bryant still out for injury.

“Tre has not practiced,” Riley said. “I was kind of hopping to wait as long as I could. He probably won’t play. (Mikale) Wilbon will start. Jaylin’s (Bradley) going to play. This was a real good practice for him today, but he was not here (ill). It would’ve been great for him to play special team [drills]. We don’t have to change too much with any of the backs. They’re all pretty much all purpose. They all have good hands. They’re all knowledgeable about what we do. They’re all experienced. Mikale and Devine (Ozigbo) a little more so. They’re all versatile enough to play all the time and so is Jaylin.”

Coach Riley also talked about Matt Farniok’s move to starter at right tackle after David Knevel’s injury.

“He played a good game, Matt Farniok did,” Riley said. “I’m looking forward for more growth from him, and yes he will start. Yes we hope David Knevel practices early in the week next week.”

Riley mentioned his thoughts on the team bond going into Saturday’s game.

“This team has worked well. Frankly, I’ve had little problems with this team not working so I think that was a statement probably that I knew would be confirmed by our team. I think we’ll play hard and try to get better. If we do that then we improve our chances of winning.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 11 a.m.