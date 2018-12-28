Huskers Close Non-Conference Slate With Mustangs

The No. 23 (coaches) Nebraska men’s basketball team closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers host Southwest Minnesota State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tipoff at PBA is set for shortly after 1 p.m. and while Saturday’s game is already sold out, any returned tickets, if available, will go on sale at the PBA Box Office at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s game is available online at BTN Plus and on Flosports.com with Brad Hilligoss and Alec Rome on the call. A subscription is required for either service.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on XM radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).

The Huskers return from the holiday break with a 10-2 record following an 86-62 win over Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 22. In that game, James Palmer Jr. (23 points) and Isaiah Roby (20) combined for 43 points, as the

Huskers put four starters in double figures. Glynn Watson Jr. guided the attack with 10 points and a career-high 10 assists, helping the Huskers to its sixth win in the last seven contests. Defensively, NU held the Titans to 38 percent shooting, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

While the 24-point win extended the Huskers’ home win streak to 18 games, Nebraska fell out of the AP Top 25 and fell one spot in the USA Today coaches poll released earlier this week.

With a win on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State (7-4), the Huskers would finish non-conference play with a 10-1 mark. It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season and just the fourth time since World War II (10-1, 2003-04; 12-1, 1991-92; 11-1, 1977-78) that Nebraska would finish the non-conference portion of its slate with one loss.

Southwest Minnesota State has several connections for Nebraska Coach Tim Miles. First, he coached at the school for four seasons (1997-98 to 2000-01), compiling a 78-39 record, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2001. Second, SMSU Head Coach Brad Bigler was the starting point guard under Miles for three seasons, including the 2000-01 team that finished with a 28-7 record.

OPENING NUMBER

23.2 – James Palmer Jr. is averaging 23.2 points per game over Nebraska’s last five games. Palmer is shooting 58 percent from 3-point range and 89 percent from the foul line over that stretch.

NUMBERS TO KNOW 6 – Glynn Watson was the sixth Husker in the last 20 years to record at least 10 assists per game, joining Lance Jeter, Cookie Miller, Charles Richardson, Jake Muhleisen and Cookie Belcher. 10 – Number of 20-point games for Husker players this season. James Palmer Jr. has six while Isaac Copeland Jr. (two), Glynn Watson Jr. (one) and Isaiah Roby (one) also have accomplished the feat. 14 – The Huskers have had 14 runs of at least 10-0 in 2018-19, including a 22-0 run against Southeastern Louisiana and a 19-0 run against Western Illinois. The Huskers have allowed three double-figure runs this season. 59.5 – Nebraska is 11th nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to 59.3 points per game. NU has held five of its 12 opponents to their lowest total of the season. 80.2 – Nebraska’s scoring average is the highest after 12 games since the 1995-96 team averaged 89.9 ppg over its first 12 games. That team was the last NU squad to average more than 80 points per game for an entire season.