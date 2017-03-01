Huskers Coming To Kearney

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its lone 2017 spring match against Colorado State at the new Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Approximately 2,000 tickets will go on sale Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. in person only at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Tickets are $10 for ages 2 and older. All tickets must be paid for in cash. There will be a limit of four tickets sold per person, and you must be 16 or older with an ID in order to purchase tickets. Doors to the match will open at 1:30 p.m. The Huskers will sign autographs for one hour following the match. More information about the match will be available at Huskers.com at a later date.

The trip to Kearney continues Nebraska’s tradition of touring the state for spring volleyball matches. The Huskers played Colorado in Ogallala last year and have also made recent visits to Grand Island, Wayne and Norfolk. Nebraska is 6-2 all-time against Colorado State with the last meeting in 2011. Before spring volleyball begins, the Huskers will play their fifth season of beach volleyball beginning with a home match against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Hawks Championship Center. That match will again be closed to the public because of space limitations. The Huskers will travel to Hawaii and Arizona for beach matches from March 16-24.