Huskers Compete At Regional Meet

Sacramento, Calif. – The Nebraska track and field team secured three bids to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on day one of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Hornet Stadium on Thursday. Athletes who finish in the top 12 of a preliminary round event advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 6-9. Senior Nick Percy locked up Nebraska’s first bid to the NCAA Championships, as he placed fifth in the hammer throw with a mark of 214-0 (65.24m) on his second attempt. This season marks the first time Percy, NU’s school record holder, will compete at the NCAA Championships in the hammer throw. He will attempt to qualify for nationals in the discus on Friday.

Brittni Wolczyk placed 10th in the javelin, as she will move on to the NCAA Championships for a third-consecutive season. The junior from Port Coquitlam, British Colombia, posted a best throw of 165-7 (50.46m) on her second attempt. Sophomore Raynesha Lewis wrapped up NU’s third bid of the day, as she placed fifth in the long jump with a lifetime best leap of 20-4 1/4 (6.20m). Lewis, who will be making her first appearance at the NCAA Championships, entered the weekend seeded 39th in the West Region, but posted a strong mark on her final attempt of the first flight, and the mark held up through the completion of four flights to send Lewis to Eugene. A number of Huskers competed in preliminary races on Thursday, attempting to qualify for finals to be run on Friday. Andy Neal placed second in his heat in the 400-meter hurdles to move on to Friday night’s quarterfinal with a time of 50.98, while Jasmine Barge was second in her heat in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.80 to advance.

Both Ty Moss and Moujtaba Mohammed advanced in the 800-meter run, as Mohammed placed second in his heat and eighth overall with a time of 1:49.82, while Moss took third in his heat with a time of 1:51.35. Tyler Loontjer tied for 14th in the pole vault with a clearance of 16-10 3/4 (5.15m). Toni Tupper took 20th in the shot put with a throw of 51-5 (15.67m). In the first round of the women’s 100-meter dash, Lakayla Harris placed sixth in her heat and 25th overall with a time of 11.61, just missing advancing to the quarterfinal round by two hundredths of a second. Friday’s field events begin at 2 p.m. (CT), while running events start at 6:30 p.m. Live results are available at NCAA.com, and a live stream is available to subscribers at FloTrack.