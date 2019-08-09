Huskers Complete Euro Trip with 3-0 Record

The Nebraska women’s basketball team completed a perfect three-game summer trip through Italy and Spain with a 94-77 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Friday in Barcelona.

Sophomore Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including a 4-for-7 night from three-point range. Brown, who added four rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals against Barcelona, averaged a team-best 19.7 points per game in Nebraska’s three victories in Europe.

Junior center Kate Cain enjoyed a big night with 18 points on 9-for-9 shooting while adding nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Cain capped her three-game trip with averages of 9.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 blocks for the Big Red.

Senior Nicea Eliely added a strong all-around game of her own with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals on Friday. The 6-1 guard from Colorado Springs, Colo., hit 7-of-9 shots from the field for the game. Eliely averaged double-figure points over three games for Nebraska in Europe.

Junior Taylor Kissinger gave the Huskers four players in double figures with 12 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting. The 6-1 guard from Minden, Neb., added five rebounds and four assists. She also averaged double figures in scoring for Nebraska in Italy and Spain, while leading NU’s three-point shooters.

All nine Huskers who played in Friday’s game in Barcelona found the scoring column, including eight points and nine rebounds from sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek. Sophomore guard Sam Haiby pitched in six points and five assists, while senior guard Hannah Whitish added four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sophomore Kayla Mershon contributed four points and three rebounds, while senior forward Grace Mitchell added two points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

The Huskers opened the competitive portion of their international tour on Saturday, Aug. 3, with a 60-43 win over TTT Riga in Rome. Brown led the Big Red with 18 points, while Whitish contributed 14 points. Eliely scored 12 points, while Cain pitched in six points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

On Monday, Aug. 5, Nebraska improved to 2-0 on the tour with a 78-46 victory over the EuroBasket Turkish All-Stars in Florence. Kissinger led Nebraska with 20 points while knocking down six three-pointers, and Brown scored 18 points for the second straight game. Whitish contributed nine points in the victory.

Nebraska’s trip to Europe began on Thursday, Aug. 1, and the Huskers arrived in Rome on Aug. 2. Following tours of the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica on Aug. 3, the Huskers defeated TTT Riga that evening.

The Huskers were welcomed to Rome by the Pope at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday morning (Aug. 4), before touring the Colosseum on Sunday afternoon.

They traveled to Florence on Monday, where the long day of travel concluded with a win over the Turkish All-Stars.

After a Tuesday morning bicycle tour and an afternoon of shopping at Mercado Centrale and Mercado di San Lorenzo, the Huskers enjoyed free time in Florence on Tuesday evening before taking cooking classes on Wednesday morning.

The Huskers departed Florence early Thursday morning (Aug. 8) for Barcelona, and enjoyed the afternoon exploring the city. Friday morning included a tour of the Sagrada Familia, before preparing for Friday night’s game with Barcelona.

Nebraska will enjoy one more day in Barcelona on Saturday before departing Spain on Sunday morning for the United States. The Huskers will have two weeks off before the start of fall semester classes at Nebraska on Monday, Aug. 26.