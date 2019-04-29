Huskers Continue To Struggle

Lincoln, Neb. – Tied in the ninth inning for the second straight day, Nebraska (23-16, 12-6 Big Ten) found itself on the wrong end this time in a 6-5 loss to Illinois at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Illini (28-14, 8-7 Big Ten) had runners on first and second with no outs in the top of the ninth after a base hit and error on a fielder’s choice. NU recorded back-to-back outs before Kellen Sarver’s go-ahead double drove in two runs to give Illinois a 6-4 lead. NU has now dropped back to back weekend series and has has lost four of its last six games. The Huskers return to action next weekend when they visit Evanston, Ill., for a three-game series at Northwestern.