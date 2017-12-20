Huskers crack 100 in win over Texas-San Antonio

Lincoln – In the highest-scoring game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska topped the century mark for the first time in a dozen years in a 104-94 victory over UTSA on Wednesday night.

The Huskers’ 104 points were their most ever at Pinnacle Bank Arena and their highest point total overall since scoring 107 points in a 50-point win over North Carolina A&T on Dec. 19, 2005. The offensive outburst was fueled by a season-high 37 made free throws and a season-high-tying 11 3-pointers. Nebraska (8-5) shot 50 percent or better in both halves, finishing at 50.9 percent for the game, including 58.3 percent from 3-point range.

Four Huskers scored in double figures, led by career-high efforts from James Palmer Jr., Anton Gill and Evan Taylor. Palmer scored 25 points and was 13-of-17 from the free-throw line, while Gill chipped in 21 points, connecting on 6-of-11 shots for his first career 20-point effort. Taylor scored 16 points on only six shots, hitting 7-of-8 free throws to post his highest point total in a Husker uniform.

Jhivvan Jackson, who scored 31 points earlier this month at Oklahoma, poured in a game-high 26 points for UTSA (7-6), fueled by five 3-pointers. The Roadrunners, who rank 20th nationally in scoring, topped the 90-point mark for the sixth time this season. UTSA hit an arena-record 15 3-pointers, shooting 48.4 percent from beyond the arc. In addition to Jackson, four other Roadrunners scored in double figures.

Despite the teams combining for the most points in Pinnacle Bank Arena history, the game began slowly as the teams combined to miss 12 of the first 14 shots as Nebraska held a 3-2 lead at the first media timeout. UTSA took the lead after the break and continued to hold an advantage until a 10-0 Husker run highlighted by an and-one from Taylor to give Nebraska a 27-17 lead just past the eight-minute mark.

The Huskers stretched the lead to as many as 14 points before UTSA began chipping away. The Roadrunners closed the first half on a 14-7 run, as the Huskers took a 49-42 lead into the locker room.

Gill led the Huskers with 13 points in the first half, while Taylor chipped in 12 first-half points.

UTSA then hit 10 of its first 12 shots to open the second half, including four 3-pointers to tie the game at 70-70 with less than 12 minutes remaining.

The Roadrunners pulled even with Nebraska five times in the second half, but the Huskers never fell behind. The teams traded baskets and the game was still tied at 86-86 with 4:23 remaining. After the final media timeout, Gill scored six straight points to spark Nebraska to a 9-0 run that put the Huskers in front 95-86. Down the stretch, the Huskers hit 9-of-10 free throws to ice the game, including a free throw from Palmer that gave Nebraska its 100th point and Palmer his career high with 55 seconds left.

Glynn Watson Jr. added 13 points, including 10 in the second half, while Isaiah Roby added 10 tallies to give the Huskers five in double figures. Isaac Copeland led the Huskers with eight rebounds, while Palmer and Jordy Tshimanga added seven boards a piece.

In addition to Jackson’s game-high scoring output, Deon Lyle added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from long range before fouling out, as the Roadrunners also put five players in double figures.

The Huskers will return to action Friday night, as they host Delaware State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m