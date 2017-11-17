Huskers Crush Cowboys 25-10 in Season Opener

Lincoln, Neb. – In its first dual of the season, the No. 15 Nebraska wrestling team trounced the Wyoming Cowboys, 25-10, Friday night in front of 1,808 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers started strong, jumping to a 3-0 match lead after Kris Williams’ 9-4 decision over Trent Olson at 125 pounds. Wyoming tied things up after Montorie Bridges defeated Brian Peska 11-5 at 133 pounds. The Cowboys took a 6-3 lead after No. 7 Chad Red Jr. fell to third-ranked Bryce Meredith, 11-5. Sixth-ranked Colton McCrystal notched a 7-3 decision over Sam Turner at 149 pounds to even things out between the two squads, 6-6.

All-American and fourth-ranked Tyler Berger helped NU get back on top with a 5-4 decision over No. 17 Archie Colgan at 157 pounds, after holding over a minute of advantage in riding time at the end of the three periods. At 165 pounds, No. 16 Isaiah White clinched a 7-5 decision over No. 12 Branson Ashworth to put the Big Red up 12-6. Wyoming cut the lead to 12-10 after a 15-6 major decision at 174 pounds between Eric Engler and Kyle Pope.

Taylor Venz’s 18-2 technical fall over Chaz Polson at 184 pounds got things rolling for Nebraska. Venz’s victory gave NU a 17-10 lead and Eric Schultz’s 7-3 decision at 197 pounds put the Huskers up 20-10. David Jensen (HWT) finished the night with a 17-2 technical fall over Hunter Mullins.

The Huskers hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers next Saturday at noon.