Huskers Desperate For A Win, But Against Purdue It Will Be A Tall Task

It’s been tough sledding for Nebraska the past few weeks, to say the least. Losing six in a row is tough, but the way the Huskers have been losing is even more puzzling. The defense hasn’t been too bad but the offense has been a struggle. And things don’t get any easier tonight for the Big Red as they hit the road and play the 15th ranked team in the nation, Purdue.

Purdue has been rolling as of late winning seven straight ballgames including impressive victories over #6 Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. This team is explosive on offense averaging 79 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38% from deep. Purdue moves the ball extremely well with 16 assists per game. This team rebounds the ball at a high level also at 36 per night.

The engine of this team is one of the more prolific scorers in the nation, junior guard Carsen Edwards. Edwards is scoring 25 points per contest. Edwards is a crafty guard, which he has to be at 6’1. But Edwards makes it look effortless with his ability to get to the rim at will and shoot the three-ball as well. He will be the top priority for Nebraska as after that the point production drops off big time. The next leading scorer is senior guard Ryan Cline at 13 points per game. Cline is a sharpshooter hitting a trio of three’s per game while hitting the deep ball at a 45% clip.

For Nebraska, things were promising from the start against Maryland but went south in a hurry, falling 60-45. There was a bright spot, that being Isaiah Roby scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Yes, it did take 22 shots but we saw a much more aggressive player than Nebraska fans have not seen before. But, the production from the senior leaders, James Palmer Jr., and Glynn Watson Jr. hasn’t been ideal. The two of them seem to be slumping as they combined for 12 points on 2-23 shooting and all 12 of those points came from Palmer Jr. Nebraska desperately needs those three players to have a good scoring output for the Big Red.

The Huskers and the Boilermakers will tip-off at 7:30 P.M. with pregame set for 6:30 P.M. and you can listen on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.