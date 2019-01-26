Huskers Desperate For Win Against Slumping Ohio State

Following a loss to Rutgers 76-69, that leaves fans scratching their heads, Nebraska will look to bounce back today against an Ohio State. The Husker are in luck though as they host the Buckeyes in this one, looking to restart the home winning streak.

Ohio State enters this ball game with a record of 12-6, 2-5 in the conference, and losers of five in a row. The latest game was a loss to Purdue, 79-67. The Buckeyes come into this game averaging 75 points per game while shooting 46% from the field, 36% from three, and 72% at the free-throw line. The Buckeyes do a solid job of sharing the rock as well averaging 15 assists per game. Ohio State is a solid group on the defensive end as they allow just 66 points per contest.

Sophomore post player Kaleb Wesson is having another efficient season while averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and 2 assists. He’s shooting 52% from the field and 75% from the charity stripe. Nebraska has struggled with dynamic post players and they will have their hands full again with Wesson. Senior guard C.J. Jackson has had a nice season as well scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out four assists. expect to see these two have their fingerprints all over this contest.

For Nebraska, their record stands at 13-6 and the conference record of 3-5. The Huskers come into this game averaging 77 points while allowing 62 per contest. The Huskers shooting percentages are average hovering around 46% from the field and 35% from deep as well. But the problem Nebraska is the offense just isn’t smooth right now. A lot of iso-ball is being played and forcing tough shots.

James Palmer Jr. is still leading the way for Nebraska with 19 points. For him, when he gets a couple of easy buckets he gets rolling, so expect to see Nebraska set a few plays for him. The major key for Nebraska though is to have Isaiah Roby on the floor. He continues to have foul trouble and it hurts NU in a big way when he isn’t on the floor producing his 10 points and six rebounds. For Nebraska to win this game and the following contents, they will need to get more production from the bench as well.

Nebraska will have the home crowd behind them and try to get back on track to strengthen that NCAA Tournament resumè. Pregame for this contest will begin at 10:00 A.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.